Whether it's in bowling or in real estate, Sharon Reading keeps finding the right lane

As a realtor, Sharon Reading is a prominent and highly respected figure in St. George area real estate circles.

And in St. George bowling circles she's also highly regarded and widely known as a first-rate bowler who's passionate about the sport which includes coaching youth league bowlers on Saturday mornings.

And she also continues winning accolades from the bowlers in the Thursday Mixed Nuts League at Sunset Lanes for both her outstanding work as league secretary and standout artistic talent.

And that's the perfect segue into the masterpiece she created at Sunset Lanes using lanes 3 and 4 as her "rock" or canvas.

For starters, after beginning league play with games of 210 and 177, she did the math and knew she needed a 213 to capture her first 600 series of the 2022-23 season.

And unfazed by the added pressure, she tattooed the 1-3 pocket with a clutch 6-bagger to finish with a 225 game paving the way for a 612 set that featured a total of 17 strikes.

Her bowling resume sports a career-high 682 series, a career-high 248 game, four gold medals in the 2021 Huntsman World Senior Games including one in all-events, and cashed in the 2019 Women's National Tournament with an impressive 21st place finish in singles and 46th place in all events.

Meanwhile, after this column, and the aforementioned tease in it about her artistic talent goes online and hits the streets, it will become even more widely known that she loves doing her paintings on rocks and excels at it. In fact, she's so passionate about it, that beginning as soon as her league's season begins she gives four bowlers a week a painted rock so that by the time Christmas rolls around every single bowler will have one.

Growing up in a military family, Reading lived in multiple states, including attending an elementary school in Germany for three years.

She bleeds the burgundy and gold of the Washington Commanders football team, and one of the items on her bucket list is going on a cruise to Hawaii with her daughter and granddaughters.

Finally, and not surprisingly, before moving to St. George, Reading excelled in a field dominated by men as she owned and ran a masonry construction company for 20 years in Utah's Wasatch Front where she'd figure out the estimates for commercial projects and then bid on them for her company.

In other action, Margie O'Neill who's tossed multiple 600s in recent weeks enjoyed another monster week with a 215 average between her Early Birds (652-246) and SunRiver & Friends leagues (638-268) and punctuated it with a 9-bagger in a 268 gem.

Kim Marshall (645-221, 213, 211) also delivered an eye-popping effort, and a stellar outing by Shelley Hurst (596-215) was her best series in Dixie Queens League play since a 591 on November 30, 2016, while Tina Wilson (569-209) also gets ink for rolling her best scores this season.

Jordan Redish smacked a season-high 521, Vicki Pearson (513-200) snared her first ink of the season for a really solid performance, and Linda Handke (512-206) put up some quality numbers.

In single game action, Hailey Bundy (561) chucked a 217, Shannon Ford (516) uncorked a season-high 209, Pat O'Loughlin (523) posted a 205, and veteran bowler Nancy Shaffer had another good week with a 201.

In men's play, Jeremy Telford (749-258) who has virtually flawless bowling mechanics and once had a dominating game snapped a protracted scoring funk, Devin Werner (729-253) another talented young bowler fired his first 700 of the season, and a scintillating effort by Joseph Graham (698-245) included 24 strikes with the rest all nine pin counts for a 9 pin no-tap 900 series at Dixie Bowl.

Meanwhile, Jim Mathews (660-225, 221, 214) lit up the lanes with his best outing since a 699 last season, Jay Ankeny (664-257) put up some scrumptious numbers, Troy Olaveson (634-235) averaged an impressive 217 in two of his Sunset leagues (634-235 & 606-204,202,200), and Max Stayrook (615-225) booked his second consecutive 600.

Mo Davis (623) pounded out a chart-topping 279 in single game play, Shane Wilson (602) put together a 9-bagger in a season-high 277 while Chris Ray (641) bagged a 244. Daryl Brooks' 225 edged out a 219 by his son, Brayden, Jerry Bundy popped a 209, and Mike Foote who sports a 300 on his resume shot a 202.

Oh, bay-bee!

Sue Jones picked up the 4-7-10 split ... Pat Verchota converted the 5-6-10 ... Bev Keeley spared the 4-7-9-10.

High scores

Sherri Snarr 610-217; Ashley Thomas 601-224; Anne Brosier 591-209; Susan Hill 580-227; Debbie Lehnen 568-202; Kerri Hancock 568-213; Marcy Thompson 563-202; PJ Redhouse 560-214; Ann Rasmusen 556-216; Renee Swall 556-204; Karen Balicki 555-211; Luann Huchins 549; Autumn Telford 546-211; Sharon Reading 534-207; Dawn Thomas 530; Dianna Swart 527; Pat Schulze 522; Pat Verchota 521; Genevieve Jones-Raddatz 514-202; Chris Sanzone 510; Diana Stauffer 507; Lisa Moss 507; Mackenzie Telford 504; Tammy Blakely 503-202; Kayla Hammond 500-204; Annette Chugg 201; Shell Hurd 200; Tor Lowry 704-265; Lew Agius 704-265; Robert Dickey 703-277; Jared Bundy 695-258; John Potter 674-258; Jake Heaton 673-258; Bill Stauffer 672-245; Jorge Grajeda 672-252; Chuck Irvine 671-255; Mike Hallenbeck 663-224; Tony Zaccheus 663-224; Wes Wells 658-224; Brendan Thomas 650-255; Matt Polatis 648-247; Nick Mace 645-244; Dalton Smith 635-265; Duane Sullivan 635-247; David Schmucker 633-228; Rick Lesko 663-245; JC Barrow 632-250; Matt Hill 630-223; Tim Swigart 629-224; Patrick Webster 627-247; Brandon Hadlock 624-234; Cory Choate 621-255; Wil Mariluch 619-224; Gregg Sant 617-217; Scott Brosier 617-235; Chase Evans 616-211; Trent Nay 615-238;Iloa Otuafi 608-204; Jackie Syddall 607-217; Michael Garcia 604-230; Bill Echternkamp 602-216; Will Hutchinson 602-216; Alfred Oliveira V 601-234; Bard Hancock 601-216; Tony Van Gestel 256; Rob Carrier 247; Irie Jeremiah 244; Derek Wallace 242; Tyler White 238; Rod Post 237; Doug Clarke 234; Gage Petersohn 232; Al Oliveira IV 229; Chuck Kenny 225; David Romano 225; Phil San Antonio 225; Scott Ferreira 225; Dale Knight 224; Paul Yssel 224; Doyle Mouser 223; Ed Worden 223; Wayne Hoppal 223; Kyle Clark 220; Jacob Bouck 219; Jacob Bouck 219; David Lee 217; Mark Cruz 217; James Austin 216; Randy Wilson 216; Stan Rasmussen 216; Tim Brandt 216; Ken Schloman 215; Anthony Green 213; Bill Logan 213; Doug Bowers 213; John Kuhns 213; Dennis Craft 212; Dave Castro 211; Kaiden Klingonsmith 211; Jeff Anderson 210; Jerry Bundy 209; Kyle Kidman 209; Scott Bahrke 209; Shawn Wonder 209; Herb Ridge 208; Layton Asmus 206; Mason Bedford 206; Cameron Caver 205; Dave Myers 205; Fred Forester 205; Lindsay May 205; Matt D'Apuzzo 204; Niko Garcia 204; Bryan Mount 203; Jim Bice 203; Ken Clammer 203; Dave Keller 202; Joel Redfearn 201; Ron Floreani 201; Brent Pollock 200; Josh Miller 200; Larry Moss 200.

Senior leagues

Manny Hartmann 657-239; John Verchota 631-238; Dave Anderson 628-238; Adam Sedgwick 624-238; Paul Yssel 620-226; Dennis Craft 610-223; Will Hutchinson 606-209; Stacy Griswold 244; Dan O'Neill 222; Jerry Bundy 212; Ted Kezos 205; Stan Rasmussen 203; Herb Ridge 203; Gayle Wendt 586-211; Margie O'Neill 563-201; Fish Griswold 545-201; Pat McLaughlin 545-201; LaRue Dansie 533; Debbie Lehnen 519; Bev Keeley 515-237; Donna Jo Judson 508-216; Annette Chugg 507; SPLITS: Dianna Swart 6-7-10 2x; Betty Schedin 45; Pat McCabe 5-10; Pat Verchota 5-10; Maxine Thurston 4-5-7 & 5-6-10.

Willie Theis covers league bowling in St. George for The Spectrum & Daily News.