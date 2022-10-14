ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Hills Estates, CA

Out-of-state mall owner suing beloved South Bay theater for parking violations

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaIHk_0iZe12uv00

Norris Theatre possibly on the verge of shutting down after parking dispute 02:12

Once upon a time, Danny Ryan was a 6-year-old boy, who found his passion in theater.

"It makes me feel more confident and indestructible," Ryan said.

Four times a week, he takes lessons at the Norris Pavillion, right across the street from the Norris Theatre. But now, Ryan's worried there won't be any more shows after the owners of the neighboring Promenade Mall filed a $1 million lawsuit against Norris Theater regarding their shared parking space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igf1R_0iZe12uv00
CBSLA

"They're classic bully tactics," said Danny Ryan's mother Gabi.

According to the City of Rolling Hills Estates, in 1981, the Norris Theatre and the mall owners at that time signed an agreement saying that theater patrons would always be able to use the mall parking. When the Norris Pavillion was built across the street in the 1990s there was a verbal agreement to allow users to park in the mall lot as well.

However, the new mall owners Stolz Management and Promenade LLC claim the people who park at the structure to go to Norris Pavillion are trespassing. They filed the lawsuit to stop the theatergoers from using the lot.

"We don't think parking is the real reason why they are bringing a lawsuit," said Gabi Ryan. "We think the parking is an excuse to us off the land."

Stolz listed the mall including the parking lot for sale in March. The sale is pending right now but it was listed as a possible space for future housing development.

On Tuesday, the city council ordered the mall owners to follow the 1981 agreement and take down its "No Theater Parking" signs. Additionally, the owners must stop using security guards and physical barriers to block access to the lot. If the company didn't comply by Oct. 17, the city said it would file a civil action.

Parents of theater kids said they would be lost without Norris.

"I think Manhattan Beach is the next closest one, which for most of us is like a 40-minute drive," said mother Jen Clinton.

They are hoping to come to an agreement that will keep the mall and both Norris buildings open.

"I would love a happily ever after," said Clinton.

"This is our only home and we can't lose this," Danny Ryan said.

CBSLA reached out to Stolz Management for comment but did not hear back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Mediterranean Style Ocean Front Home In Laguna Beach

Located on Barranca Way in Laguna Beach, California, this Mediterranean inspired luxury home enjoys breathtaking views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean. There is a beautiful stone entry courtyard with outdoor fireplace a private spa fountain. Gorgeous designer craftsmanship includes Custom Italian Teak doors and hand crafted cabinetry. Via:...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knock down fire at metal plating facility in Sun Valley

A fire within a container at a metal plating facility was extinguished, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Sun Valley. Firefighters and a HazMat team were dispatched to the location where they extinguished the small fire. It remains unclear what was in the container, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Friendly Center opens in Buena Park Community Center

The Friendly Center, a new resource for underserved residents opened in September in Buena Park. While it resides in the basement of the Buena Park Community Center, it is run by a private non-profit. The Community Center is located at 6688 Beach Blvd, Buena Park 90621. They offer free food...
BUENA PARK, CA
CBS LA

City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.

One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access.  But there will be impacts....
LONG BEACH, CA
crimevoice.com

Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island

A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
COSTA MESA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown brush fire in Pacific Palisades

Eighty six Los Angeles Fire Department personnel helped knockdown a two-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday evening in Pacific Palisades. The two-acre brush fire started on the 15045 block of Corona Del Mar and Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday afternoon but was eventually contained by LAFD crews and the Santa Monica Fire Department.The fire was burning in rocky terrain along Corona Del Mar. LAFD announced that PCH will remain closed in the area until crews have completed their investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs

Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County

The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Alleged Vehicle-To-Vehicle Shooter Arrested in Long Beach

A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Possible strike could stop bus service in OC as soon as Monday

A strike could stop bus service in Orange County as soon as Monday.The mechanics' union voted to strike, but county negotiators and union leaders are holding last-minute negotiations Sunday in an effort to hold off the strike. Regardless, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) says passengers should be prepared to make other plans.CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that a strike is looking very likely after negotiations between the OCTA and union leaders came to a stall on Sunday."OCTA has made every effort to avoid a strike, understanding the grave impacts it causes to the thousands of passengers who depend on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever

A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy