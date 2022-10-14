Read full article on original website
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure
In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
No link between subclinical hypothyroidism, major depressive disorder among adolescents
Adolescents with subclinical hypothyroidism do not have an increased risk for major depressive disorder compared with those with normal thyroid function, according to a study published in Thyroid. “The directional relationship between subclinical hypothyroidism and prospective major depressive disorder risk has not yet been studied in adolescents in epidemiological studies,”...
Access to early surgery may differ among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries
CHICAGO — Results presented at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting showed access to early surgery may not be equal among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries. “Our results raise concerns with regard to ethical access to care based on race and age,” Ali Moghaddamjou, MD, said in...
Patients with IPF who experience in-hospital cardiac arrest face increased mortality rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis appeared associated with increased mortality rates and worse outcomes among in-hospital cardiac arrest survivors, according to study results presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “We know that in-hospital cardiac arrest is a major event that can have major mortality and morbidity in any...
D-cycloserine enhances TMS treatment for depression
NMDA-receptor partial agonist D-cycloserine enhanced transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment outcomes in those with major depressive disorder, researchers reported. The antidepressant effects of transcranial magnetic simulation for major depressive disorder (MDD) are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity, Jaeden Cole, BSc, of the department of psychiatry at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and colleagues wrote in JAMA Psychiatry.
Menopausal hormone therapy may protect against adhesive capsulitis
Women who did not receive menopausal hormone therapy had greater odds of developing adhesive capsulitis compared with those on HT, according to preliminary study results presented at the North American Menopause Society annual meeting. “We know that estrogen plays an important role in the musculoskeletal system; stimulating new bone formation,...
Angiotensin receptor blocker therapy associated with decreased incidence of epilepsy
Patients with hypertension who received angiotensin receptor blocking therapy had a significant decrease in incidence of epilepsy, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. Arterial hypertension is associated with an increased incidence of epilepsy, but results from recent studies suggest angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy could inhibit epileptic seizures, Corinna Doege, MD, of the department of pediatric neurology at Central Hospital Bremen in Germany, and colleagues reported.
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
FDA clears low-profile sheath for placement of heart pump during high-risk PCI
Abiomed announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its low-profile sheath for percutaneous placement of its mechanical circulatory support device used in high-risk patients undergoing PCI. The sheath (Impella Low Profile Sheath) is designed for use with the Impella CP with SmartAssist mechanical circulatory support system, which is approved...
Depression treatment shows ‘robust efficacy’ in women in phase 2 trial
Arrivo BioVentures, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced preliminary results from a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial of SP-624, a first-in-class, sirtuin 6 activator for the treatment of major depressive disorder. According to a press release from Arrivo, trial results were not significant on the primary endpoint for all study...
Men, younger patients less likely to be screened for lung cancer
From 2015 to 2019, most patients who were screened for lung cancer met 2013 U.S. Preventive Services Task Force criteria, but men, younger patients and those who previously smoked were less likely to be screened, a recent study found. The now-outdated 2013 USPSTF guidance recommended annual lung cancer screening (LCS)...
Nintedanib maintains safety, efficacy long-term in patients with SSc-associated ILD
Nintedanib maintains its safety and efficacy for up to 3 years in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, according to data published the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. “Nintedanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor with anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic properties, has been licensed for the treatment of SSc-ILD, as well as...
Evaluate headache characteristics to classify as migraine
LAS VEGAS — Certain red flags can indicate that a patient’s headaches are the migraine type, Merle Diamond, MD, said at PAINWeek 2022. A primary headache is idiopathic, “with no identifiable underlying pathology and no single diagnostic test,” Diamond, managing director and president of Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, said. “It is defined by clinical symptomatology and based on ruling out pathology.
Research aims to spare children from painful adverse effects of chemotherapy
Survival rates for pediatric cancers have improved dramatically during the past 50 years. According to American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for children with cancer has risen from 58% in the mid-1970s to 85% today. However, many of these children live with immediate and late adverse effects of cancer...
Age, other factors linked to delays in melanoma diagnosis
GENEVA — Factors such as age and comorbidities appeared associated with longer time to melanoma diagnosis, according to study results presented at World Cancer Congress. The diagnostic interval exceeded 1 month for about half of patients analyzed and approached 5 months for 10% of patients. Rationale and methods. “The...
Study finds no link between vancomycin, hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis
CHICAGO — An analysis of a large series of cataract surgeries found no association between hemorrhagic occlusive retinal vasculitis and the use of vancomycin in the infusion solution. “Our review of a large series of cases suggests that 0.02 mg/mL of vancomycin is safe for use as endophthalmitis prophylaxis,”...
Environmental pollutant exposure linked to higher IBS incidence in California residents
Particulate matter and toxic release exposure correlated with a higher incidence of irritable bowel syndrome among a subset of California residents, according to data published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “An epidemiological shift in gastrointestinal diseases is underway. The overall incidences of disorders of gut-brain interaction, inflammatory bowel disease and...
Study finds NaturalVue Multifocal contacts slow myopic progression
More than 90% of children with myopia experienced a decrease in progression with the use of NaturalVue Multifocal contact lenses, according to study results published in Clinical Ophthalmology. “Multiple soft multifocal contact lenses, which contain relative peripheral plus power of varying degrees, have been shown to slow the progression of...
American Kidney Fund releases $76,000 in grants to patients impacted by Hurricane Ian
The American Kidney Fund has provided 335 grants totaling $76,000 to patients impacted by Hurricane Ian, which devastated the southwest coast of Florida and caused damage in parts of South Carolina and Georgia last month. American Kidney Fund (AKF) spokesperson Emilie Villaverde told Healio the grants from the AFK Disaster...
