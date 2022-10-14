ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch takes to Twitter to call on his underperforming Leeds team to 'invest everything they have into our process' after going winless in SIX Premier League games... and admits he feels it's 'difficult to be patient'

Leeds' American manager Jesse Marsch has publicly called for his underperforming side to 'invest everything they have into our process' amid the club's winless six-game run in the Premier League, as he confesses that it's 'difficult to be patient.'. The Whites suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday...
Yardbarker

Arsenal answered some of their critics today declares reporter

Some people still don’t believe Arsenal can maintain a title challenge this season. The Gunners have underachieved for several years and haven’t even made the Champions League since 2017. It is remarkable how they have started this term and they deserve a lot of the credit they have...
mailplus.co.uk

Arteta so relieved that tech gremlins didn’t scupper win

MIKEL ARTETA has expressed his relief that the VAR system was restored after a 40-minute delay during Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Leeds, given it reversed a stoppage-time penalty and red card for his side. The game was only 90 seconds in when a power surge caused the technology used...
mailplus.co.uk

Shields defends titles and takes another

CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Yardbarker

Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
Yardbarker

Juric reckons his players deserved more from the Juventus game

Torino manager Ivan Juric believes his players deserved at least a draw from their 1-0 loss to Juventus yesterday. The Bianconeri beat their neighbours to return to form and condemn them to even more misery. It is a result that helps Juventus to get back some of their swagger and...
FOX Sports

Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
mailplus.co.uk

Weekend round-up: League Two

STEVE Evans had an eventful return to his former club GILLINGHAM as a 1-1 draw kept his STEVENAGE side top of the table. Danny Rose gave Stevenage the lead but Elkan Baggott equalised. Evans, however, jabbed his finger at opposite number Neil Harris in an altercation and was then booked...
ESPN

Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
ESPN

Union Berlin outclass Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the league table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane among those on target as the Bundesliga champions rout their title rivals at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg: After a difficult start to their Bundesliga campaign Julian Nagelsmann's team needed an emphatic victory to remind their competition why they have been so unstoppable for the last decade. Five goals against a Freiburg side that came into Sunday's game in second place in the league...
mailplus.co.uk

Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?

THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
