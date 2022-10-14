Read full article on original website
Jesse Marsch takes to Twitter to call on his underperforming Leeds team to 'invest everything they have into our process' after going winless in SIX Premier League games... and admits he feels it's 'difficult to be patient'
Leeds' American manager Jesse Marsch has publicly called for his underperforming side to 'invest everything they have into our process' amid the club's winless six-game run in the Premier League, as he confesses that it's 'difficult to be patient.'. The Whites suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday...
mailplus.co.uk
How tinkerman Potter's tweaks are helping Chelsea cope without James
FROM, arguably, the No 1 right back in world football to three stand-ins in next to no-time. That was the situation for Chelsea at Aston Villa as Graham Potter sought a solution to fill the huge Reece James-sized hole on the right side of his team. With Qatar looming, much...
Yardbarker
“The normal Arsenal would have lost this game.” Journalist calls it absolutely right
Arsenal earned a hard-fought and perhaps undeserved 1-0 win against Leeds this afternoon to remain at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners are in dreamland as they continue to win regardless of the circumstances. The game against Leeds came after their wins over Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt, and...
Yardbarker
Arsenal answered some of their critics today declares reporter
Some people still don’t believe Arsenal can maintain a title challenge this season. The Gunners have underachieved for several years and haven’t even made the Champions League since 2017. It is remarkable how they have started this term and they deserve a lot of the credit they have...
mailplus.co.uk
Arteta so relieved that tech gremlins didn’t scupper win
MIKEL ARTETA has expressed his relief that the VAR system was restored after a 40-minute delay during Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Leeds, given it reversed a stoppage-time penalty and red card for his side. The game was only 90 seconds in when a power surge caused the technology used...
mailplus.co.uk
Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Yardbarker
Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus
Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Yardbarker
Juric reckons his players deserved more from the Juventus game
Torino manager Ivan Juric believes his players deserved at least a draw from their 1-0 loss to Juventus yesterday. The Bianconeri beat their neighbours to return to form and condemn them to even more misery. It is a result that helps Juventus to get back some of their swagger and...
Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood
A video has emerged showing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Newcastle United have stood, rather than be disallowed.
FOX Sports
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
mailplus.co.uk
Weekend round-up: League Two
STEVE Evans had an eventful return to his former club GILLINGHAM as a 1-1 draw kept his STEVENAGE side top of the table. Danny Rose gave Stevenage the lead but Elkan Baggott equalised. Evans, however, jabbed his finger at opposite number Neil Harris in an altercation and was then booked...
ESPN
Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
MLS・
ESPN
Union Berlin outclass Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead
Union Berlin's Janik Haberer scored twice in 13 minutes as the Bundesliga leaders cruised past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the league table. Haberer first pounced when Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel miskicked the ball, to tap in from close range...
MLS・
mailplus.co.uk
Four points clear after 10 games... but can Arsenal really beat City to the title?
VICTORY over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal have recorded their best league start since 1904-05, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning nine of their opening 10 matches. The last four teams to have enjoyed such a fine start have gone on to win the Premier League title. So, can Arsenal join them?
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg: Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane among those on target as the Bundesliga champions rout their title rivals at the Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg: After a difficult start to their Bundesliga campaign Julian Nagelsmann's team needed an emphatic victory to remind their competition why they have been so unstoppable for the last decade. Five goals against a Freiburg side that came into Sunday's game in second place in the league...
mailplus.co.uk
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
NFL・
Klopp praises ‘really special’ Guardiola but says he will not miss their rivalry
Jürgen Klopp says he will not miss his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and is looking forward to the day when they can have a drink together. The duo go head-to-head competitively for the 26th time on Sunday when Manchester City visit Anfield with Klopp again preparing to face the man he describes as “the best manager in the world”.
