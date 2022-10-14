Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales boss Ioan Cunningham takes scrum positives from New Zealand loss
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales can take plenty of positives from their 56-12 World Cup defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded 10 tries but scored twice thanks to a solid set-piece, but Cunningham admits his side must be more clinical ahead of their final Pool A match against Australia next weekend.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan in final warm-up game
Pakistan 160-8 (19 overs): Masood 39 (22); Willey 2-22 England 163-4 (14.4 overs): Brook 45* (24), Stokes 36 (18); M Wasim 2-16 England won by six wickets (DLS method) Ben Stokes showed glimpses of a return to form as England thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in their final warm-up game before the T20 World Cup.
Intrigue and upsets on the menu as T20 World Cup begins in Australia
Injuries, recoveries, surprising selections, awe-inspiring feats with bat, ball and in the field, on-pitch controversy and off-field scandal: as the world’s elite cricketers have gathered in Australia over the last couple of weeks all of these boxes have been ticked – and the T20 World Cup has not even started.
How to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online from anywhere in the world
Stream T20 World Cup 2022 online from anywhere as the top cricketing sides in the world take each other on...
Scotland pull off impressive thrashing of West Indies in T20 World Cup
Phil Simmons condemned his West Indies side’s batting after the two-time T20 World Cup champions were thrashed by Scotland in their opening match of this year’s competition in Hobart. Chasing 161 to win, West Indies slumped from 53 for one, 62 for four and 79 for eight as Scotland pulled off the greatest win in their World Cup history.
Liam Livingstone states his case as England beat Pakistan in final warm-up
England won their final T20 World Cup warm-up game by six wickets against Pakistan in Brisbane
IGN
NSW vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Sheffield Shield 2022/23, Match 6
Date & Time: October 18th-21st, at 5:00 AM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time. New South Wales will face Queensland in the 6th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022/23 starting from Tuesday. New South Wales didn’t get the desired start into this competition as they lost to hosts Western Australia by 8 wickets. On a fast and bouncy track of WACA, they crumbled for just 180 and 162 runs in the 1st and 2nd innings respectively. Kurtis Patterson and Baxter Holt showed some resistance that didn’t help them either. Australia’s lead spinner Nathan Lyon wasn’t effective on the quick surface as he managed to pick up 3 wickets across 2 innings. They need to address their woes quickly and should return to their best form. Sean Abbott replaces Jack Edwards which is the only change for their first home fixture.
mailplus.co.uk
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
BBC
Glamorgan Cricket: Colin Ingram signs new two-year deal
South Africa batter Colin Ingram has signed a new two year deal to remain at Glamorgan until 2024. Ingram, 37, will be one of three overseas players on the books at the start of 2023, alongside Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser. Just two can play in any match, but...
mailplus.co.uk
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
mailplus.co.uk
Silverwood’s Sri Lanka are humbled by Namibia
THE Twenty20 World Cup began yesterday just 11 months after the last one with a big shock — and former England coach Chris Silverwood was the victim. Silverwood, who was appointed Sri Lanka’s coach six months ago, had got off to a great start winning the Asia T20 Cup last month. But he could only watch in despair as his side collapsed to 108 all out in Geelong yesterday to give Namibia, who are ranked No 14 in the world, a 55-run upset win in the first match of the World Cup group stage. Namibia’s only other win over a Test nation was against Ireland in 2021.
Mal Meninga warns rivals Australia will improve after ‘bit clunky’ win over Fiji
Mal Meninga admitted Australia’s opening Rugby League World Cup win over Fiji was “a bit clunky” but sent an ominous warning to the Kangaroos’ Group B rivals after their 42-8 victory at Headingley.Meninga’s side, featuring seven debutants, recovered from the shock of conceding a fourth-minute try to run in seven of their own in their first international outing since 2019.And having eventually brushed aside the three-time semi-finalists, Meninga indicated that his big guns – including four players who featured in this month’s NRL Grand Final and were given extra time to recover – will return for next week’s clash with...
Michael Cheika: ‘Lebanese sport doesn’t get many moments like this’
Australian coach is switching codes for a chance to lead the country of his parents’ birth at the Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
mailplus.co.uk
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
Powerful moment Aussie and Fiji players join together in spine-tingling prayer after the Kangaroos beat them to open their Rugby League World Cup campaigns
Australia sent a fierce warning to competitors in their first pool game, thrashing Fiji 42-8 - but a touching moment post match took the limelight, where the Kangaroos joined their on-field rivals in prayer and hymn. Mal Meninga's men scored seven tries in a one-sided outing and showed their respect...
Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener
Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
25 iconic animal memes that were converted into hilarious sculptures by a Japanese artist
From grumpy cats to sassy pigeons, the artist translates viral images and videos of animals in funny scenarios into tiny works of art.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win
England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
mailplus.co.uk
Still can’t see your GP face to face? Here’s why
IT is lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon and the doors to the GP surgery in the market town of Thorne, South Yorkshire, are wide open. But some patients aren’t happy. One young man talks into his mobile, complaining that his appointment has been cancelled, while an elderly woman has been told there are no more slots available so she’ll have to try again on the phone at 8am the following morning. ‘But I can never get through on the phone,’ she tells her companion.
Comments / 0