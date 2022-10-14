Date & Time: October 18th-21st, at 5:00 AM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time. New South Wales will face Queensland in the 6th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022/23 starting from Tuesday. New South Wales didn’t get the desired start into this competition as they lost to hosts Western Australia by 8 wickets. On a fast and bouncy track of WACA, they crumbled for just 180 and 162 runs in the 1st and 2nd innings respectively. Kurtis Patterson and Baxter Holt showed some resistance that didn’t help them either. Australia’s lead spinner Nathan Lyon wasn’t effective on the quick surface as he managed to pick up 3 wickets across 2 innings. They need to address their woes quickly and should return to their best form. Sean Abbott replaces Jack Edwards which is the only change for their first home fixture.

