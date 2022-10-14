Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
Yardbarker
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash
Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
Yardbarker
Manchester United scouts watched £60m-rated star in action against Chelsea
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao. The player has a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2024 and he is unwilling to sign a long-term extension with AC Milan. According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer...
Antonio Conte Reveals If He Tried To Sign Christian Eriksen For Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed whether or not he tried to sign Christian Eriksen before he went to Manchester United.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Rafael Leao
Chelsea will be wary of new Manchester United interest in Rafael Leao.
BBC
Tottenham 2-0 Everton: Antonio Conte hopes fans enjoyed win over Toffees
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he hopes Tottenham fans enjoyed their side's 2-0 win over Everton which brought them level on points with second-placed Manchester City. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 15 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
SB Nation
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea look to keep the four-match winning run going, in spite of a growing number of key injuries. A win is also necessary to keep in touch with the leading trio of teams. Villa come in struggling for good results, but under-pressure Steven Gerrard could engineer a turnaround starting today.
Erik Ten Hag: Is Christian Eriksen Fit For Manchester United Vs Spurs?
Manchester United's Christian Eriksen missed the match against Newcastle United and Erik Ten Hag has spoken about whether or not he will be fit to play for versus Spurs.
Yardbarker
AC Milan could make move for Chelsea star in January
AC Milan could make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January. Loftus-Cheek has enjoyed a resurgence in form over the last couple of seasons after falling out of favour slightly for a period of time. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea, even being utilised in a wing-back role at times.
Tottenham report: Leonardo Bonucci set for Spurs in shock January move
Tottenham could be in for legendary Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who's unhappy with life in Turin
BBC
Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
FOX Sports
Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
Yardbarker
Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star
Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10
Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
Yardbarker
Spanish report: Juventus and Inter consider the same manager
Prior to the first kickoff, fans and observers alike expected Inter and Juventus to be amongst the main protagonists in the Scudetto race. After all, these two giants arguably boast the two strongest squads in Italy. However, they both find themselves trailing behind the likes of Napoli, Atalanta and others,...
Comments / 0