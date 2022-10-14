Read full article on original website
Baaeed can’t live up to the Frankel hype
AS Baaeed’s unbeaten record disappeared in the Ascot straight, so did some of the comparisons with the mighty Frankel. Defeat in the 11th and final race of a glittering career left a racecourse deflated and connections lamenting the soft ground which denied the lauded son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
WATCH: Wallaby Narrowly Avoids Being Flattened by Motorcycle Racer Going 135 MPH
A daring wallaby dodged several motorcycle racers going at speeds of 135 MPH at MotoGP in Australia’s Phillip Island this weekend. If you plan on racing in Australia, be prepared to share the track with a marsupial or two. At Bathurst, kangaroo incursions are so frequent that a supercut of their hijinks could fill four hours. This weekend’s MotoGP at Phillip Island will likely have its own share of crossings.
Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York
England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
82-year-old racing legend Mario Andretti takes 'satisfying' joy ride in F1 car
Mario Andretti, one of the most iconic names in racing history, took a modern F1 car for a joy ride.
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
King of the ring... William’s new title!
PRINCE Naseem and Gypsy King Tyson Fury, move over... there’s a new royal knockout in town. In fact, had it not been for a knuckle injury William could have been a contender, it seems. The Prince of Wales revealed his boxing skills when he took out some of his...
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
Record-breaking Martin takes pole for Australian MotoGP
Phillip Island (Australia) (AFP) – Jorge Martin smashed the nine-year-old Phillip Island lap record Saturday to grab pole position for the Australian MotoGP, with world champion Fabio Quartararo coming in fifth. In dry and partly cloudy conditions, the Spaniard ensured he will start at the front of the grid...
Dan Martin: ‘Cycling is quite boring to watch. It has become prescriptive’
As he gets used to life in retirement, the Irish rider tells Donald McRae about the unhealthy demands of professional cycling
Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me
GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
