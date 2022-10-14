Read full article on original website
West Ham Women’s boss Paul Konchesky sent off after huge bust-up with Aston Villa bench in fiery WSL clash
WEST HAM WOMEN'S boss Paul Konchesky was sent off for a pitchside bust-up in a fiery Women's Super League clash with Aston Villa. In stoppage-time during the Hammers' 2-1 win, West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko was shown a straight red card for smacking Villa right-back Sarah Mayling in the face.
mailplus.co.uk
Four points clear after 10 games... but can Arsenal really beat City to the title?
VICTORY over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal have recorded their best league start since 1904-05, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning nine of their opening 10 matches. The last four teams to have enjoyed such a fine start have gone on to win the Premier League title. So, can Arsenal join them?
BBC
De Gea eyes trophies with clean-sheet record in sight
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. David de Gea says he is focused on a push for trophies at Old Trafford as he reflects on making his 500th appearance for Manchester United. De Gea brought up the landmark in Sunday's draw with Newcastle and...
mailplus.co.uk
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
NFL・
FA’s Anfield investigation may include attack on Manchester City team bus
The FA will open a wide-ranging investigation into events that marred Liverpool’s win over Manchester City at Anfield
UEFA・
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
mailplus.co.uk
Baaeed can’t live up to the Frankel hype
AS Baaeed’s unbeaten record disappeared in the Ascot straight, so did some of the comparisons with the mighty Frankel. Defeat in the 11th and final race of a glittering career left a racecourse deflated and connections lamenting the soft ground which denied the lauded son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.
mailplus.co.uk
Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
mailplus.co.uk
Liverpool 1 Man City 0: One slip let in Salah... and Anfield went wild
ONE slip. That’s all it took. One misstep separated these teams. Joao Cancelo failed to trap a long kick from Alisson and, suddenly, what promised to be the greatest goalless draw the Premier League had witnessed wasn’t that at all. By the end the noise inside Anfield was...
Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter
Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the...
SkySports
WSL: Man Utd crush Brighton | Chelsea ease past Everton | Spurs see off Liverpool | Man City thrash Leicester
Ella Toone's two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 to extend their pefect start to the Women's Super League season. England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United's third, all before half-time. WSL table | Fixtures | Results. Download the Sky...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract
Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row. The club of course want to give...
mailplus.co.uk
City and Liverpool at war as bad blood spills over
MANCHESTER CITY have accused Liverpool boss of ‘borderline xenophobia' for comments he made on Friday about their spending. City's fury towards Klopp extends to them believing the German's remarks 'irresponsibly' inflamed tensions before Sunday's clash at Anfield after trouble broke out in the stands. Liverpool are understood to be furious at the allegation against their manager and Sportsmail have contacted the club for comment.
mailplus.co.uk
Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory
Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10
Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
Villa boss Carla Ward believes Rachel Daly could ‘one hundred per cent’ be a striker option for England
CARLA WARD believes Rachel Daly’s ruthless scoring form could make her an option in attack for England. And the Aston Villa boss, 38, hopes to extend her reign at the club beyond next season with her contract set to expire in 2023. Ward’s aces face Paul Konchesky’s West Ham...
mailplus.co.uk
Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me
GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
mailplus.co.uk
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
