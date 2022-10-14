ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

D﻿e Gea eyes trophies with clean-sheet record in sight

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. D﻿avid de Gea says he is focused on a push for trophies at Old Trafford as he reflects on making his 500th appearance for Manchester United. D﻿e Gea brought up the landmark in Sunday's draw with Newcastle and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mailplus.co.uk

Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?

THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
NFL
mailplus.co.uk

Baaeed can’t live up to the Frankel hype

AS Baaeed’s unbeaten record disappeared in the Ascot straight, so did some of the comparisons with the mighty Frankel. Defeat in the 11th and final race of a glittering career left a racecourse deflated and connections lamenting the soft ground which denied the lauded son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.
SPORTS
mailplus.co.uk

Shields defends titles and takes another

CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter

Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract

Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row. The club of course want to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mailplus.co.uk

City and Liverpool at war as bad blood spills over

MANCHESTER CITY have accused Liverpool boss of ‘borderline xenophobia' for comments he made on Friday about their spending. City's fury towards Klopp extends to them believing the German's remarks 'irresponsibly' inflamed tensions before Sunday's clash at Anfield after trouble broke out in the stands. Liverpool are understood to be furious at the allegation against their manager and Sportsmail have contacted the club for comment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
mailplus.co.uk

Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory

Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
mailplus.co.uk

Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me

GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
mailplus.co.uk

I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive

OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
RUGBY

