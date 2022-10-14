Read full article on original website
Soccer-Neymar arrives at Barcelona court, trial starts over 2013 transfer
BARCELONA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar landed in Barcelona on Monday to go on trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
