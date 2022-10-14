PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO