MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder makes thunderous return with vicious first-round knockout of Robert Helenius
One year removed from his second straight knockout loss to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, former titleholder Deontay Wilder announced his presence in a big way. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) needed just one round -- and one thunderous counter right hand -- to finish former sparring partner Robert Helenius without the need for a count from referee Michael Griffin. The heavyweight clash inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was the main event of a PBC on Fox pay-per-view card.
Boxer Caleb Plant mimed digging a grave to celebrate a violent knockout in New York
Caleb Plant returned a Knockout of the Year candidate when he violently finished Anthony Dirrell with an incredible hook shot in this highlight clip.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
TMZ.com
Muhammad Ali's Grandson Says He Would've Loved Conor McGregor, His Trash Talk
How would Muhammad Ali, the undisputed OG of trash talk, feel about the slick-talking/fighting Conor McGregor?? He would've loved him ... so says The Greatest's grandson, MMA fighter Biaggio Ali Walsh. 24-year-old Ali Walsh, who recently signed with one of the top MMA promotions, PFL, tells TMZ Sports his grandpa...
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
worldboxingnews.net
The Deontay Wilder Prichard Colon breakdown holds future fears
Deontay Wilder broke down when discussing stricken boxer Prichard Colon leading to fears “The Bronze Bomber” may not remain in the sport much longer. On Saturday night, Wilder promised fans he had three years left before destroying Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, a...
Yardbarker
Anthony Joshua offered two BIG fights after Tyson Fury talks collapsed
Anthony Joshua has been offered two BIG fights with his compatriots after his proposed battle with Tyson Fury collapsed. Joshua’s team were locked in fight talks with Fury, with the intention of finally staging the bout that everyone in England, and across the world, wanted to see. However, it...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live fight updates, results, highlights from 2022 heavyweight boxing fight
Does Deontay Wilder have one more run at the heavyweight title left in the tank?. Back in action, former WBC heavyweight champion is looking to provide fans with some entertainment before he walks away from the sport for good. Robert Helenius is looking to shock the world and become one step closer to finally fighting for gold. The two are set to clash on October 15 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Yardbarker
Chris Eubank Sr insists Conor Benn is ‘INNOCENT’ following failed drugs test
Chris Eubank Sr has thrown his support behind Conor Benn, insisting that he is NOT a drugs cheat. Benn’s proposed fight with Chris Eubank Sr’s son, Chris Eubank Jr, was cancelled at the eleventh hour after he tested positive for clomifene, which is a banned substance. All those...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I'll Be Very Surprised If Usyk Stick To His Word; We'll See What Happens
NEW YORK – Oleksandr Usyk wasn’t ringside Saturday night at Barclays Center to watch Deontay Wilder knock out Robert Helenius in the first round. The unbeaten Ukrainian indicated last month that he would attend the Wilder-Helenius card in Brooklyn because he wanted to fight the former WBC heavyweight champion next. After delivering another spectacular knockout, Wilder thinks Usyk will reconsider his position on fighting him, too.
