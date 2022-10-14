ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc25news.com

POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile

DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash

(CBS DETROIT) -   Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Fire Department investigating weekend shed fire

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a detached shed fire that happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Official shared on social media that Ann Arbor Fire Department shift 3 personnel responded to a shed fire on Vaughn Street. While the structure couldn’t be saved, firefighters did prevent the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

