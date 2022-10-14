Read full article on original website
Active police situation unfolding at Macomb Mall in Roseville
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
What we’ve learned about the shots fired situation at Macomb Mall
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two groups of people that started in the mall, but then spilled out into the parking lot. Lisa Richards, a shopper that...
65-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash On I-696 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Westbound I-696 at the Southfield exit. The crash claimed the life of a 65-year-old Rochester Hills woman. According to MSP, a passenger vehicle driver rear-ended a semi-truck driver. The car swerved into the middle lane sideways, with the passenger side facing the traffic.
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
Michigan teen stabs mother to death during argument, flees scene
A Detroit, Michigan, teenager stabbed and killed her mother during an argument in front of their home. They were both armed with knives during the argument.
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
Ann Arbor Fire Department investigating weekend shed fire
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a detached shed fire that happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. Official shared on social media that Ann Arbor Fire Department shift 3 personnel responded to a shed fire on Vaughn Street. While the structure couldn’t be saved, firefighters did prevent the...
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
Inflatable rubber dam to be installed in Macomb County drain: Here’s why
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A major underground infrastructure project is underway in Macomb County and officials say it will result in fewer discharges of combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair. “This is a very important project for us in Macomb County,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S....
Woman killed in hit-and-run outside Little Caesars Arena, Detroit police looking for suspect
An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash near Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit Saturday night left an unidentified woman dead.
