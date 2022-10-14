Read full article on original website
BBC
Bill Sweeney: RFU chief executive determined to sort 'broken' English game
Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, says the current model in English rugby is "broken" and clubs have been "living beyond their means" for too long. The financial governance of the sport is under growing scrutiny in the wake of the crisis at Worcester and Wasps. Worcester have...
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Nigel Melville has described his “deep sadness” at Wasps’ plight as the Gallagher Premiership club lurches towards administration.The four-time Premiership champions look set to be in the hands of administrators within days.They have been suspended from the Premiership, following fellow crisis club Worcester in seeing their season put on hold.Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.Melville is now chairman of Premiership Rugby’s investor board, but served Wasps as...
mailplus.co.uk
Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
mailplus.co.uk
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
mailplus.co.uk
Four points clear after 10 games... but can Arsenal really beat City to the title?
VICTORY over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal have recorded their best league start since 1904-05, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning nine of their opening 10 matches. The last four teams to have enjoyed such a fine start have gone on to win the Premier League title. So, can Arsenal join them?
mailplus.co.uk
Weekend round-up: League One
PLYMOUTH surged four points clear at the top with a 4-1 win at MK DONS that underlined their promotion credentials. The 34 points Argyle have collected from their first 14 games is their best return since 1929-30. Finn Azaz’s brace ensured a fifth straight win after early goals by Morgan...
mailplus.co.uk
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
mailplus.co.uk
City and Liverpool at war as bad blood spills over
MANCHESTER CITY have accused Liverpool boss of ‘borderline xenophobia' for comments he made on Friday about their spending. City's fury towards Klopp extends to them believing the German's remarks 'irresponsibly' inflamed tensions before Sunday's clash at Anfield after trouble broke out in the stands. Liverpool are understood to be furious at the allegation against their manager and Sportsmail have contacted the club for comment.
mailplus.co.uk
How tinkerman Potter's tweaks are helping Chelsea cope without James
FROM, arguably, the No 1 right back in world football to three stand-ins in next to no-time. That was the situation for Chelsea at Aston Villa as Graham Potter sought a solution to fill the huge Reece James-sized hole on the right side of his team. With Qatar looming, much...
BBC
LifeSkills colleges in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire in administration
A specialist education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds has gone into administration, with pupils and parents being given one day's notice of the colleges closing. LifeSkills has independent centres in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire, providing learning for those "not engaged by the school system". The aunt of one pupil, who...
mailplus.co.uk
Sport won’t stop for the coronation
ELITE sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
mailplus.co.uk
Hammers defender ‘punches’ Villa rival
WEST HAM women’s 2-1 victory at Aston Villa descended into ugly scenes after Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko was accused of punching an opponent in the face. Villa manager Carla Ward said the ‘unacceptable’ assault on Sarah Mayling was like nothing she had seen in football, with Cissoko allegedly striking the defender three times.
mailplus.co.uk
CHRIS SUTTON: My verdict on Ronaldo's cheeky free kick
The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored. Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it. Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free-kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged down on goal and squared the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored beyond Mignolet.
mailplus.co.uk
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
