Nigel Melville has described his “deep sadness” at Wasps’ plight as the Gallagher Premiership club lurches towards administration.The four-time Premiership champions look set to be in the hands of administrators within days.They have been suspended from the Premiership, following fellow crisis club Worcester in seeing their season put on hold.Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.Melville is now chairman of Premiership Rugby’s investor board, but served Wasps as...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO