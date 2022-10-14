Read full article on original website
Jackson police investigating Friday car shooting
Police found the guns in a home where the car was parked.
After key FBI informant's testimony, trial to resume for Jackson County men accused of helping kidnapping plot
A jury in Jackson County will hear more testimony this week in the trial of three men accused of assisting in the plan to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors say Paul Bellar, Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison helped train the leaders of the kidnapping plan. They’ve been charged...
Man arraigned in 2021 Jackson murder
Champion has been charged with one count of open murder
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from governor kidnapping plot trial
A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants.
Jackson man charged with murder in woman’s death
JACKSON, MI -- Nearly a year after a 59-year-old woman was found fatally wounded in her home, a Jackson man has been charged with her murder. Allen Champion, 39, was arraigned Friday on charges of open murder and third-degree domestic violence, officials said. The charges stem from the alleged murder of Nancy Thomas, who was found dead Oct. 29, 2021, in her home in the 1300 block of South Milwaukee Street in Jackson.
Family reacts to released bodycam video of deadly shooting
Police say 31-year-old Terrance Robinson was shot and killed after he fired several rounds at police last week.
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder, theft
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An investigation into a catalytic converter theft took a violent turn Tuesday morning when police found evidence of a severe assault. At about 6:01 a.m. Oct. 11, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a parking lot on West Michigan Avenue near the Jackson/Calhoun county line in Parma Township for a report of a suspicious subject looking at vehicles.
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Man accused of making ghost guns in Kalamazoo County sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kalamazoo County man was sentenced to prison for creating ghost guns in a subterranean workshop. Zachary Grosser, 29, was sentenced Oct. 14 to a total of 12 years in prison, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He...
Lansing police release shooting video, name officers who fired shots
The Lansing Police Department will release video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Oct. 4.
Court delayed for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man accused in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend briefly appeared in court Thursday morning. Junius Dawan Caver made his first court appearance Thursday, Oct. 13, for a probable cause conference hearing which was quickly adjourned as his attorney, Public Defender Lorne Brown, is still awaiting discovery in the case.
Police arrest man accused of robbing downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of robbing a cellphone store in downtown Ann Arbor in the middle of the day Monday has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies. Deon Andrew Bell was arraigned Friday, Oct. 14, of six felony charges in connection with the robbery of the T-Mobile Store.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
Police find body of missing Ann Arbor man; believe he was killed in hit-and-run crash 3-5 days ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old Ann Arbor man who went missing last weekend was found dead Friday morning, and police believe he might have been killed in a hit-and-run crash several days ago. Trevor Wickliffe Woolery was reported missing Friday after he disappeared Sunday (Oct. 9). An endangered...
