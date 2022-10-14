Read full article on original website
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension
Even if he isn't the player he once was, it's still less than ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be staring down the barrel of a potential suspension. The post Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash
Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
Cristiano Ronaldo shares hug with old mentor Sir Alex Ferguson after Man Utd star is handed gong for 700th league goal
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared a hug with his former manager and mentor Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The Manchester United forward was brought to the club by the legendary Scottish coach 19 years ago. He spent six years under Fergie - a spell which launched him to...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Four points clear after 10 games... but can Arsenal really beat City to the title?
VICTORY over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal have recorded their best league start since 1904-05, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning nine of their opening 10 matches. The last four teams to have enjoyed such a fine start have gone on to win the Premier League title. So, can Arsenal join them?
'I always felt it after our summer, that we were going to have to fight our way through this season': Brendan Rodgers blames crushing transfer window for Leicester's plight following 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has claimed that his side's poor transfer window has left them needing to 'fight through' the season, as their Premier League struggles continue after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The former Celtic manager believes their poor window - in which Wout Faes was their only...
Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Can’t Match Up to Rivals That Spent £125 Million in Summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he doesn’t believe his side can financially compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City in the transfer market. This comes ahead of the Reds’ clash against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Makes Admission About Manchester City.
Liverpool 1 Man City 0: One slip let in Salah... and Anfield went wild
ONE slip. That’s all it took. One misstep separated these teams. Joao Cancelo failed to trap a long kick from Alisson and, suddenly, what promised to be the greatest goalless draw the Premier League had witnessed wasn’t that at all. By the end the noise inside Anfield was...
Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City.The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at the official and his assistant referee after a foul was not given when Bernardo Silva hauled down match-winner Mohamed Salah.Unlike players, managers do not receive an automatic suspension for a red card so until Taylor’s full report is assessed, the PA news agency understands Klopp is currently free to resume touchline duties at...
Predicted Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa as Graham Potter makes decision on Reece James replacement
Chelsea supporters' nightmare became true on Friday. After seeing Reece James limp off at the San Siro, Blues fans on social media went into panic mode. However, he joined his team-mates on the pitch at full-time, so there were early indications that the knee injury was not as bad as initially feared.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mason Mount brace seals win
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s heroes as they survived a scare at Aston Villa to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start.Mount bagged a brace – in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate – to seal a battling 2-0 win at Villa Park. But they needed Kepa to produce two stunning first-half stops to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings with Chelsea on the ropes. The Blues have now won their last five in all competitions – keeping four clean sheets – and cemented fourth spot in the Premier League. Defeat was harsh on an improved Villa, who...
Chelsea see off spirited Aston Villa as Mason Mount bags brace and Kepa shines in goal
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s heroes as they survived a scare at Aston Villa to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start.Mount bagged a brace – in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate – to seal a battling 2-0 win at Villa Park. But they needed Kepa to produce two stunning first-half stops to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings with Chelsea on the ropes.The Blues have now won their last five in all competitions – keeping four clean sheets – and cemented fourth spot in the Premier League. Defeat was harsh on an improved Villa, who rattled Chelsea,...
Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking
Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
Juventus tracking the son of their former defender
Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
