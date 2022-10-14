Read full article on original website
Related
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
Top 3 Things Learned From Graham Potter's Chelsea So Far
The changes are subtle, but the results are huge.
Yardbarker
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
mailplus.co.uk
Four points clear after 10 games... but can Arsenal really beat City to the title?
VICTORY over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal have recorded their best league start since 1904-05, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning nine of their opening 10 matches. The last four teams to have enjoyed such a fine start have gone on to win the Premier League title. So, can Arsenal join them?
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea
With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
A look at Ivan Toney’s penalty record and how he compares to England’s options
Ivan Toney has continued his remarkable penalty record with goals in Brentford’s last two games to boost his World Cup claims.The Bees striker was included in England’s squad for their Nations League games against Italy and Germany and though he did not feature, the spectre of a shoot-out in Qatar means Gareth Southgate will be hard-pressed to ignore the man described by his club manager Thomas Frank as “the best penalty taker in the world”.Here is Toney’s record and how he compares to England’s options.Twenty-twenty visionToney netted a consolation in Brentford’s heavy defeat to Newcastle from the spot then scored...
Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter
Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the...
ESPN
Wolves out of bottom three after narrow win against Nottingham Forest
A second-half penalty from Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday which lifted the side out of the Premier League bottom three. The hosts had the better of the play in the first half, with Wolves defender Max Kilman going closest to breaking the...
ESPN
Bukayo Saka winner helps Arsenal edge Leeds to stay top in VAR-impacted clash
Arsenal edged a tight affair with a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road to remain at the top of the Premier League on Sunday. Bukayo Saka scored with a fantastic finish 10 minutes before half-time, and Mikel Arteta's side held on despite multiple Leeds chances in the second half in an ultimately uninspiring performance by the league leaders.
MLS・
msn.com
Predicted Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa as Graham Potter makes decision on Reece James replacement
Chelsea supporters' nightmare became true on Friday. After seeing Reece James limp off at the San Siro, Blues fans on social media went into panic mode. However, he joined his team-mates on the pitch at full-time, so there were early indications that the knee injury was not as bad as initially feared.
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
Aaron Ramsdale ‘elated’ by Elland Road win as Arsenal extend Premier League lead
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale expressed his “elation” after his side held on to win 1-0 at Leeds and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.Man-of-the-match Ramsdale put his body on the line as the Gunners came through a chaotic match at Elland Road with all three points after Bukayo Saka’s emphatic first-half finish.Ramsdale pulled off a string of decisive saves to keep Leeds at bay and ensure a ninth win from 10 league games this season for Mikel Arteta’s side, leaving them four points clear of Manchester City and Tottenham at the top of the table.“I’m just...
Bukayo Saka fires Arsenal to win as league leaders survive late scare at Leeds
Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal clinched Arsenal a hard-fought and controversial 1-0 win at Leeds and kept them top of the Premier League table.Saka slammed home an emphatic finish 10 minutes before the interval as Arsenal won for the ninth time in 10 league games this season.But Leeds, inspired by the half-time introduction of talisman Patrick Bamford, dominated the second period and will feel aggrieved to have lost.Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds had another spot-kick decision in stoppage time, initially awarded by referee Chris Kavanagh, overturned after a VAR intervention.Play was suspended by Kavanagh less than a minute after kick-off...
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
mailplus.co.uk
Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me
GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
ESPN
Late Sandro Tonali goal secures AC Milan 2-1 win at Verona
Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for Italian champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net. Olivier Giroud could have scored a second goal for Milan two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz but his finish went wide.
Comments / 0