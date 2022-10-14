Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO