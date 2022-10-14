Read full article on original website
SkySports
British Champions Sprint: Dettori dominates at Ascot as Kinross takes another Group One
Frankie Dettori pushed any thoughts of retirement out of his mind as he weaved more magic on Champions Day at Ascot with a Group One double on Kinross and Emily Upjohn. A well-backed favourite throughout the morning, Dettori and Kinross always looked to be on the right part of the track and travelled smoothly behind a hot pace in a big field.
mailplus.co.uk
Inspiral can bow out on a high note
NEWLY-CROWNED champion jockey William Buick hopes to cap a magnificent Flat season aboard Modern Games in today’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Buick has deserved all the plaudits afforded him as his brilliance in the saddle ensured he exceeded 150 winners and won the title in a canter. The globetrotting...
mailplus.co.uk
Baaeed can’t live up to the Frankel hype
AS Baaeed’s unbeaten record disappeared in the Ascot straight, so did some of the comparisons with the mighty Frankel. Defeat in the 11th and final race of a glittering career left a racecourse deflated and connections lamenting the soft ground which denied the lauded son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.
mailplus.co.uk
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
Talking Horses: shock Festival move not to add fifth day the right one
The Jockey Club has announced the Cheltenham Festival will continue to be staged over four days
mailplus.co.uk
Sport won’t stop for the coronation
ELITE sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
