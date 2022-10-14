Read full article on original website
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' season 1 finale reveals the identity of Sauron. Here's what the ending could mean for season 2.
The "Rings of Power" finale raises the stakes of the show by finally revealing Sauron and the start of his plan.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
Rings of Power confirms a major character's identity with a Lord of the Rings callback
One "throwaway" line in the Prime Video series seems to suggest that The Stranger is someone we already know very well
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Three Rings Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ended season 1 with quite a few big pieces of Tolkien's Lord of the RIngs lore coming into clearer view – including the true enemy that has been lurking in the midst of Middle-earth, all along (Sauron). Along with the emergence of true evil came a dubious milestone moment in Middle-earth's history: the forging the of the first three Rings of Power, by the Elves. Now that The Rings of Power has actually lived up to its title, let's break down what they actually are.
Rings of Power Finale: Charlie Vickers Breaks Down That Halbrand Reveal, Those 'Definite Vibes' With Galadriel
The following contains spoilers from the Rings of Power Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly. Finally, we know who Sauron is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord’s identity was revealed in Thursday’s Season 1 finale when Galadriel investigated the lineage of the true King of the Southlands. She uncovered a startling revelation in Eregion’s archives: The king’s line died a thousand years ago, and he had no heirs, meaning that Halbrand lied about who he was. When she confronted him about this, the mysterious Southlander confirmed that he was, indeed, the Sauron. While the audience only...
digitalspy.com
Lord of the Rings star lands next lead role
The Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen landed his next role, in a film directed by... Viggo Mortensen!. As reported by Deadline, the actor is starring in and helming a Western love story called The Dead Don't Hurt, which begins production on October 12 in Canada, although it will also shoot in Mexico.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Recap: Where the Shadows Lie to You
Change is value neutral. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. The process of adaptation from source material to new material, from one medium to another, is tricky and complex and prone to being misunderstood by just about everyone. Books are not film, books are not television, and hell, film is not television; these are distinct media with distinct strengths and weaknesses and demands. In adapting one to another, change to the origin is necessary to suit the strengths and weaknesses and demands of the destination. The passage of time and the emergence of new social norms are...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Celebrimbor explained
Rings of Power: Celebrimbor explained. Celebrimbor, the Elf-lord in Lindon has been skirting around the edges of The Rings of Power story for some time now. He has been seen in the fantasy series, in conversations with Gil-Galad and Elrond about the power of Mithril, and the future of the Elven race.
The Rings of Power showrunners discuss, at length, that huge Sauron reveal
Warning! Spoilers for the Rings of Power season 1 finale ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen episode 8
TechRadar
The Rings of Power star reveals when he found out he was playing Sauron
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8. The actor portraying Sauron in The Rings of Power has revealed he didn't learn of his character's real identity until he filmed the show's third episode. Ever since the high-fantasy, big-budget Prime Video series began airing on September 2, fans...
TVGuide.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More
The end is nigh for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. The Season 1 finale of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy epic will release on Friday, Oct. 14, wrapping up one of television's biggest (and most expensive) debut seasons of all time. With the series hoping to go on for five seasons, Season 1 was just the beginning of a long journey through J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale Plays Like Emotional 3D Chess
Morfydd Clark stands solemnly by a gorgeous river, glaring at an open scroll. Her character, Galadriel, has just realized she’s made a horrible mistake. Always so surefooted, the Elven warrior exudes a guttural disbelief. It’s something so shocking that the audience feels it too, their insides twisting with hers as the literal face of evil steps from around the corner. There begins a sequence with enough impact, it may stand as one of the best scenes television has offered this year. In Alloyed, its season finale, The Rings of Power comes full circle and demands to be lauded. It’s a cerebral thrill ride from beginning to end, one designed for faithful fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans Still Shipping Galadriel and Halbrand After Season Finale
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power! The eighth and final episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and even though the big Sauron twist we were expecting finally happened, some fans still have heart eyes. For most of The Rings of Power's first season, the series has been setting up Halbrand and Galadriel as possible love interests for each other, despite Galadriel's canon marriage. The season finale also had her finally figure out who the mysterious "rightful kind of The Southlands" really was, with Sauron offering up one last temptation for her; and for many fans, they were all in favor.
Polygon
Everyone on The Rings of Power is pissed off and conflicted, thank god
A big draw of the fantasy genre is the way it so often presents the world in binary terms: There are good guys, there are bad guys, and not much else in between. Yet it’s this in-between area that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5, “Partings,” largely concerns itself with, picking up where episode 4 left off, with our heroes continuing to serve as their own worst enemies. “Partings” takes this theme a step further, with several characters now forced to agonize over make-or-break choices not easily labeled “good” or “bad.” The upshot of this is an extra layer of moral ambiguity to proceedings that comes as a welcome addition — not just to The Rings of Power episode 5, but to the show’s wider vision of Middle-earth itself, too.
