Henry Slade has been told he must rediscover his form at Exeter after emerging as a surprise omission from England’s squad for the autumn.Slade has been left out of the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month, with Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell the recognised centres present.Anthony Watson’s absence is expected as the veteran wing continues his comeback from a knee injury that kept him out for 10 months, but Slade has been integral to England’s midfield under Jones.The 29-year-old missed the July tour to Australia because...

RUGBY ・ 6 HOURS AGO