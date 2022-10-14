Read full article on original website
ESPN
England boss Eddie Jones recalls Kyle Sinckler for autumn internationals amid lengthy injury list
Eddie Jones has recalled Kyle Sinckler for England's autumn internationals but there is no place in the squad for Henry Slade. Jack Willis is the sole player included from Wasps as the club look set to go into administration. Of the six uncapped players in the group, Harlequins winger Cadan Murley makes the cut for the first time.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Elliot Kear leads Wales in Cook Islands opener
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Cook Islands v Wales. Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Elliot Kear will captain Wales in their Rugby...
mailplus.co.uk
Slade left out of England squad but Murley earns maiden call-up
HENRY SLADE is the headline omission from England's squad for their November Tests but head coach Eddie Jones has handed a first senior call-up to Harlequins wing Cadan Murley. Exeter centre Slade missed England's summer tour win in Australia to undergo shoulder surgery. He is now back fit, but has...
BBC
Wasps: 167 job losses as Premiership club follow Worcester Warriors into administration
Wasps have made 167 players and staff redundant after becoming the Premiership's second club to go into administration inside 21 days. The Coventry-based club were suspended by the Premiership last week. It is now been confirmed that they have suffered the same fate as Midlands rivals Worcester and will be...
mailplus.co.uk
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
NFL・
Henry Slade a surprise omission from England squad for autumn internationals
Henry Slade has been left out of England’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series in a surprise omission by Eddie Jones.Slade missed the summer tour to Australia because of shoulder surgery but has been in action for Exeter since the start of the season.Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell are the recognised centres named in the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month.Prop Kyle Sinckler is also back having sat out the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue.Harlequins’ uncapped wing Cadan Murley features...
Henry Slade told to rediscover form with Exeter after surprise England omission
Henry Slade has been told he must rediscover his form at Exeter after emerging as a surprise omission from England’s squad for the autumn.Slade has been left out of the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa at Twickenham next month, with Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell the recognised centres present.Anthony Watson’s absence is expected as the veteran wing continues his comeback from a knee injury that kept him out for 10 months, but Slade has been integral to England’s midfield under Jones.The 29-year-old missed the July tour to Australia because...
BBC
Taine Basham and Josh Adams give Wales autumn injury scare
Dragons flanker Taine Basham and Cardiff wing Josh Adams have given Wales coach Wayne Pivac injury scares ahead of the autumn internationals. Basham injured his elbow after falling heavily late in the first half of the Dragons defeat at the Arms Park. He was then followed early in the second...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales boss Ioan Cunningham takes scrum positives from New Zealand loss
Head coach Ioan Cunningham says Wales can take plenty of positives from their 56-12 World Cup defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded 10 tries but scored twice thanks to a solid set-piece, but Cunningham admits his side must be more clinical ahead of their final Pool A match against Australia next weekend.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win
England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland 12-14 Australia
Scotland fell to a second Rugby World Cup defeat after a heartbreaking 14-12 loss against Australia in Whangarei. Bryan Easson's side led 12-0 at half-time thanks to a Lana Skeldon score and a penalty try, but Australia turned things around after the break. Bienne Terita and Ashley Marsters crossed for...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Excluding Natasha Hunt 'could come back to bite England'
Taking scrum-half Lucy Packer to the World Cup instead of the more experienced Natasha Hunt "could come back to bite England", says former captain Katy Daley-Mclean. Packer, 22, was an unused substitute in England's 13-7 win against France as head coach Simon Middleton kept Leanne Infante on the field. Claudia...
mailplus.co.uk
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
BBC
Glamorgan Cricket: Colin Ingram signs new two-year deal
South Africa batter Colin Ingram has signed a new two year deal to remain at Glamorgan until 2024. Ingram, 37, will be one of three overseas players on the books at the start of 2023, alongside Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser. Just two can play in any match, but...
BBC
Matt Mason: Bowling coach leaves Warwickshire for England Women role
Matt Mason has left Warwickshire to become fast bowling coach of the England women's team. The 48-year-old was appointed as bowling coach by Warwickshire in February, having previously worked with Leicestershire and Worcestershire. He has also coached in his native Australia, helping Perth Scorchers win the 2021-22 Big Bash title...
BBC
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion wanted to win for Enock Mwepu
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on...
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
