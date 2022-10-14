Read full article on original website
Related
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
Time Out Global
This small city has just been voted the top place to visit in the UK
We’ve always arguing about which city in the UK is the absolute bestest. Which one has the best food. Which one has the least miserable people. Who wears the nicest long coats. That sort of thing. But how about which city is the best for a holiday?. Well, readers...
Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus
Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
BBC
Sir David Amess anniversary: Southend should go for City of Culture, says MP
The successor to murdered MP Sir David Amess says Southend should seek City of Culture status in his honour. Sir David was stabbed to death while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 2021. Ali Harbi Ali was given a whole-life jail sentence in April...
mailplus.co.uk
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
mailplus.co.uk
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
mailplus.co.uk
Weekend round-up: League One
PLYMOUTH surged four points clear at the top with a 4-1 win at MK DONS that underlined their promotion credentials. The 34 points Argyle have collected from their first 14 games is their best return since 1929-30. Finn Azaz’s brace ensured a fifth straight win after early goals by Morgan...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Paris Baguette opens first UK store in London
SPC Group plans to reach 20 franchised Paris Baguette outlets across the UK by 2025 | Photo credit: SPC Group. South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group has opened its first Paris Baguette store in the UK as it continues to scale its European presence. The store opening, located at a...
Former director of rugby Nigel Melville describes ‘deep sadness’ at Wasps plight
Nigel Melville has described his “deep sadness” at Wasps’ plight as the Gallagher Premiership club lurches towards administration.The four-time Premiership champions look set to be in the hands of administrators within days.They have been suspended from the Premiership, following fellow crisis club Worcester in seeing their season put on hold.Wasps were hit by by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, and they also face having to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.Melville is now chairman of Premiership Rugby’s investor board, but served Wasps as...
mailplus.co.uk
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
NFL・
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Time Out Global
London is getting the UK’s first ever rooftop forest
You’ve heard of a rooftop garden, now get ready for a rooftop forest. The former Blackfriars Crown Court building is being converted, and it’s going to have a wonderful woodland on its roof. Roots in the Sky is set to be one of Europe’s biggest roof forests.
U.K.・
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
U.K.・
mailplus.co.uk
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
Sporting News
Nedd Brockmann reaches Bondi finish line after nearly 4,000km charity run
After setting out on September 1st from Cottesloe Beach in Western Australia, Nedd Brockmann finally arrived onto Campbell Parade before hitting the home straight of Bondi Beach. It had taken him 46-days to get there. In the time in between, he had suffered a litany of injuries ranging from mangled...
BBC
Royal Marine Commando running 60 marathons in 60 days
A soldier from Devon is running 60 marathons in 60 days to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity. It is the first time L/Cpl Luke Grainger has ever taken part in any ultra marathons. The Royal Marines Commando has already completed 45 marathons consecutively, in Plymouth, Barnstaple, Land's End,...
BBC
Survey launched on reconnecting Coventry and Leicester by rail
A survey has been launched on reconnecting three Midlands cities with a direct rail link. Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between Nottingham, Coventry and Leicester for the first time since 2004. It has launched an online survey urging businesses in the area...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
mailplus.co.uk
As soon as I could speak I’d tell mum and dad I wanted to play for England
THERE was never any doubt in Harry Brook’s mind. ‘If you spoke to my mum and dad they would tell you virtually as soon as I could speak I would say I wanted to play cricket for England,’ says the new star of the English game. ‘Thankfully I’ve done that now and even if I never play again I’ve achieved my ambition.’
Comments / 0