The Independent

Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters

Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The...
Yardbarker

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
sporf.com

Man City team bus reportedly attacked leaving Anfield

Manchester City is reportedly claiming that their team bus was deliberately targeted as they left Liverpool’s stadium on Sunday evening. The incident marks yet another sour note from a fractious encounter between Pep Guardiola’s side and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions claim that their...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah seals narrow win

Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of...
Daily Mail

Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list

Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
