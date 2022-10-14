Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of...

