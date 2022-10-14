Read full article on original website
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension
Even if he isn't the player he once was, it's still less than ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be staring down the barrel of a potential suspension. The post Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The...
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City
The German manager saw red following his reaction to a challenge by Manchester City man Bernardo Silva.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
PSG vs. Marseille: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combine as hosts narrowly win Le Classique
PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain have the bragging rights over Olympique de Marseille after a 1-0 win on Sunday night at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Neymar scored the only goal of the game just before halftime while OM finished the encounter with 10 men after Samuel Gigot saw red.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City score: Live updates as Reds look to get on track against Pep Guardiola's men
Liverpool against Manchester City has been the battle at the pinnacle of the English game in recent years, a match that can decide the destination of the Premier League title. It might not do that on Sunday, but victory for the reigning champions at Anfield would arguably be enough to end Jurgen Klopp's hopes of finishing first this season.
Liverpool ace Van Dijk reveals how he stopped Haaland as Man City star fires blank for only second Prem game of season
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has explained how he dealt with Erling Haaland during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian striker, 22, came into the match having scored a remarkable 20 goals in 13 games since arriving at Manchester City - including 15 in nine Premier League matches.
Man City team bus reportedly attacked leaving Anfield
Manchester City is reportedly claiming that their team bus was deliberately targeted as they left Liverpool’s stadium on Sunday evening. The incident marks yet another sour note from a fractious encounter between Pep Guardiola’s side and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The reigning Premier League champions claim that their...
Salah ends Man City's unbeaten start as Liverpool triumph
Mohamed Salah has ended Man City's unbeaten start to the season with his goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion
Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mohamed Salah seals narrow win
Liverpool host Manchester City this afternoon in a clash of last year’s Premier League title rivals. City beat Liverpool by just one point to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season but the teams have got off to contrasting starts this year.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 11th having collected just two wins from their eight matches so far. It is the Reds worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years and leaves them 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men already. After their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend Klopp admitted that his team are already out of...
Coins thrown at Pep Guardiola in Liverpool loss as Reds condemn Man City chants
Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, while the Reds condemned "vile chants" from the away end. The instances occurred during the second half of a fiery Premier League contest at Anfield, soon after City had a...
Four points clear after 10 games... but can Arsenal really beat City to the title?
VICTORY over Leeds on Sunday means Arsenal have recorded their best league start since 1904-05, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning nine of their opening 10 matches. The last four teams to have enjoyed such a fine start have gone on to win the Premier League title. So, can Arsenal join them?
Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah winner against Manchester City showed what Liverpool have been missing
Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah's "special" goal against Manchester City has reminded Liverpool of what they've been missing this season. Salah's strike was enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to end City's unbeaten start to the campaign and close the gap between the sides to 10 points. It was just Liverpool's...
FA’s Anfield investigation may include attack on Manchester City team bus
The FA will open a wide-ranging investigation into events that marred Liverpool’s win over Manchester City at Anfield
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
Fuming Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent off for shouting in lineman’s face in chaotic end to Man City clash
JURGEN KLOPP proved he was a true Red... by getting sent off in today's 1-0 win against Manchester City. The Liverpool boss was left fuming when Bernardo Silva's foul on Mo Salah was not picked up by officials. And Klopp made sure the linesman knew he thought he was in...
