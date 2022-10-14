ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 10

AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
1d ago

See ya! I remember watching him walk by a small group of youngsters wanting autographs one year at the Memorial Tournament. Maybe 6 kids. Ignored them totally. 40 seconds of his time to sign was asking to much.

Reply
2
Related
Golf.com

Golf Channel analyst asks if LIV has gimmes during Champions broadcast

Rocco Mediate had a 1-foot putt at a PGA Tour Champions event. And Peter Jacobsen wondered if LIV Golf would have called it good. While the upstart, Saudi-backed league has done many different things over its first six events, its players must still putt out. Though in what was very likely a tongue-in-cheek moment on Saturday during Golf Channel’s broadcast of the Champions’ SAS Championship second round, Jacobsen wasn’t so sure.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
GOLF
Golf.com

With dominant win, LIV golfer makes awkward bit of history

It seemed inevitable after LIV Golf participants were permitted to continue playing on the DP World Tour, and on Sunday it happened: a LIV golfer emerged victorious on the circuit. Adrian Otaegui shot a final-round-68 for a six-shot win at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters in his native Spain,...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos

Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
GOLF
mailplus.co.uk

Shields defends titles and takes another

CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
COMBAT SPORTS
mailplus.co.uk

Baaeed can’t live up to the Frankel hype

AS Baaeed’s unbeaten record disappeared in the Ascot straight, so did some of the comparisons with the mighty Frankel. Defeat in the 11th and final race of a glittering career left a racecourse deflated and connections lamenting the soft ground which denied the lauded son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Zozo Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Keegan Bradley. The 36-year-old earned his fifth PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2022 Zozo Championship, where he shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to beat Rickie Fowler by one shot at 15 under. Bradley last won in 2018 at the BMW Championship while Fowler was looking for his first win since the 2019 WM Phoenix Open. For his efforts Bradley will leave Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the top prize of $1,980,000, with Fowler taking home $968,000.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
COMBAT SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Charley Hull takes EMBARASSING tumble as tee box collapses in New York

England's Charley Hull - who ended her winless drought at The Ascendant two weeks ago - appears to be having an interesting few days in New York. Hull, who recently addressed the chatter about a LIV Golf for women, is playing the Aramco Team Series event on the Ladies European Tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: A-List Actor Will Reportedly Play John Daly

Two-time major winner John Daly is getting a biopic in the near future and the man playing him might be perfect for the role. According to Above The Line, two-time Academy Award nominee Jonah Hill is set to play Daly in an upcoming biopic the golf legend. The film is set to be directed by Anthony Maras, whose debut film Hotel Mumbai received critical acclaim in 2019.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy