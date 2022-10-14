Read full article on original website
ESPN
Mason Mount bags double as Chelsea ease past Aston Villa
Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 Premier League victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday. Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.
MLS・
Chelsea confirm Reece James is set to spend TWO MONTHS on the sidelines with a knee injury - despite not needing surgery - in a MAJOR blow to Gareth Southgate... with the England right-back set to miss the World Cup
Reece James is expected to be ruled out for two months with the knee injury he sustained in Chelsea's win over AC Milan after seeing a specialist in London on Saturday. James, 22, was on course to be England's first-choice right-back at the upcoming World Cup, but Chelsea have confirmed their academy graduate is set to spend eight weeks on the sidelines while undergoing a rehabilitation programme.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea
With two points left at the City Ground in a dull 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest, it seems obvious that things aren’t improving in a continuous fashion. Nonetheless, it’s still a much needed point and now it’s on to a much stiffer test in Chelsea. The London side are currently sitting fourth in the table and last lost a league match in August. Top players to look for from the Blues include Mason Mount in central midfield, Thiago Silva at center-back, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at striker. Over the last three matches, Chelsea has beaten West Ham United 2-1 at home, won 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and bested Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
mailplus.co.uk
Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory
Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
mailplus.co.uk
Liverpool 1 Man City 0: One slip let in Salah... and Anfield went wild
ONE slip. That’s all it took. One misstep separated these teams. Joao Cancelo failed to trap a long kick from Alisson and, suddenly, what promised to be the greatest goalless draw the Premier League had witnessed wasn’t that at all. By the end the noise inside Anfield was...
BBC
De Gea eyes trophies with clean-sheet record in sight
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. David de Gea says he is focused on a push for trophies at Old Trafford as he reflects on making his 500th appearance for Manchester United. De Gea brought up the landmark in Sunday's draw with Newcastle and...
mailplus.co.uk
Is rugby doomed if even World Cup hero doesn’t want his kids to play?
THE extent to which fears around brain injuries have gripped rugby have been laid bare by an admission from Simon Halliday, the prominent former England international, that he would not let his children play the game. Halliday, who played 23 times for his country and is one of the game’s...
NFL・
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
SkySports
WSL: Man Utd crush Brighton | Chelsea ease past Everton | Spurs see off Liverpool | Man City thrash Leicester
Ella Toone's two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 to extend their pefect start to the Women's Super League season. England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United's third, all before half-time. WSL table | Fixtures | Results. Download the Sky...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle ends scoreless at Old Trafford
Newcastle United continued its impressive ascension with a well-earned scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Absences were felt for both sides, as Allan Saint-Maximin, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, and Alexander Isak were injured and Scott McTominay out through suspension. Man United stays a point and a...
msn.com
Predicted Chelsea XI vs Aston Villa as Graham Potter makes decision on Reece James replacement
Chelsea supporters' nightmare became true on Friday. After seeing Reece James limp off at the San Siro, Blues fans on social media went into panic mode. However, he joined his team-mates on the pitch at full-time, so there were early indications that the knee injury was not as bad as initially feared.
mailplus.co.uk
England World Cup Watch
Where would Brentford be without their talisman? Toney scored both goals in the Bees’ 2-0 win over Brighton to increase his tally to eight for the season — behind only Erling Haaland (15) and Harry Kane (9). His second, a penalty, saw him maintain his 100 per cent record from the spot for Brentford (20/20), including eight in the Premier League. Not a bad man to have in Gareth Southgate’s squad given England’s chequered World Cup shootout record.
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
BBC
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
Taylor backs Shaw to shine after Manchester City claim their first win in the WSL this season
GARETH TAYLOR reckons Khadija Bunny Shaw is leaping to the challenge of becoming Manchester City’s main threat up top. The Jamaica striker struck twice as City trounced Leicester in a 4-0 home win with Yui Hasegawa bagging a stunning debut goal. And Lauren Hemp was also on target netting...
mailplus.co.uk
Granit Xhaka: Being booed off by own fans is one of the best things that's happened to me
GRANIT XHAKA says Arsenal should believe they can win the Premier League title and that they are ready as a team to challenge Manchester City. In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, Xhaka also talks about the hurt and humiliation he felt when he was jeered by Arsenal fans, how he never believed their relationship could be restored and that he was packed and ready to leave but that he now believes Mikel Arteta’s team is on the verge of a special season.
BBC
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
mailplus.co.uk
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
