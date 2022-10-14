Read full article on original website
Related
Let Saudi Arabia’s friendship with Putin be a wake-up call for the west
Every picture tells a story, or so it’s said, and the photo of a smirking Vladimir Putin shaking hands with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the opening game of the men’s football World Cup in Moscow in June 2018 carried a clear warning for the west.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns
China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
Why is the US so angry with Saudi Arabia about oil supply cuts?
Joe Biden has threatened ‘consequences’ after Opec+ decided to reduce output in a decision that will benefit Russia
Saudi Defense Minister After US Accusations Over OPEC-Russia: 'Iran Is Also A Member, Does This Mean...'
The Saudi defense minister and King Salman's son, Prince Khalid bin Salman on Sunday refuted claims by the U.S. that more than one OPEC member had felt coerced by Saudi Arabia into the decision to trim the oil output and that the kingdom is supporting Russia. “Although the OPEC+ decision,...
White House says Biden believes Saudi Arabia has sided with Russia after OPEC+ cut
The White House said Tuesday that President Biden believes Saudi Arabia has effectively sided with Russia’s war aims in Ukraine following the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance’s announcement last week that it would cut oil production. "We believe by the decision that OPEC+ made last week, (Saudi Arabia is) certainly...
A top Senate Democrat threatens to block US cooperation with Saudi Arabia as MBS deepens ties with Putin
Sen. Bob Menendez threatened to block cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Menendez ripped into the kingdom over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production. He effectively accused the Saudis of fueling Russia's war machine amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday called on the...
How to break the OPEC cartel
On Oct. 8, OPEC kicked America and Europe in the teeth with an oil price hike. The move will help Russia finance its war against Ukraine and the West, add to global inflation and further impair developing and indebted nations struggling with food and energy shortages. President Biden has said...
Trump blames US for 'almost forcing' Putin to invade Ukraine, says 'dumb' rhetoric taunted Russia
Donald Trump blamed the US and its leadership for "almost forcing" Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. Appearing on Real America's Voice, Trump accused the US of taunting Putin with "dumb" rhetoric. Trump repeated a baseless claim that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have happened if he was still president. Former...
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine. The senior Democratic senator and chair of the Senate...
Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC nations into oil cut, White House claims
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC+ nations into an output cut last week, the White House claimed on Thursday, part of an escalating war of words between the two countries.
OPEC+ members endorse output cut after U.S. coercion accusation
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep cut to its output target agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Saudi Arabia, accused Riyadh of coercing some other nations into supporting the move.
Senator Wants to Redirect Saudi-Bound Missiles to Ukraine After OPEC Cut
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has proposed transferring U.S. weapons slated for Saudi Arabia to Ukraine in the wake of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to cut oil production. In a series of tweets, the senator from Connecticut said that "there are two practical, immediate changes the...
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow.
BAE Systems in middle of dogfight between Saudis and Biden over oil
The UK has long had an awkward relationship with Saudi Arabia, but that unholy alliance now faces a stern test. After Joe Biden reacted angrily to the Opec+ decision to cut oil production, workers at BAE Systems’ fighter jet factory at Warton, on the banks of the Ribble in Lancashire, will have an eye on the fallout from the oil cartel’s decision.
Saudi Arabia Says Team Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision By A Month, But It Would've Had 'Negative Consequences'
Saudi Arabia has hinted that the Biden Administration had suggested delaying the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to reduce its production output by a month, which it believed “would have had negative economic consequences.”. Saudi Statement: “The Government of the Kingdom...
Comments / 0