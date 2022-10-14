ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip […]
LANCASTER, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
vinography.com

Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles

One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year.  This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea. “There The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported

Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center

Students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District present their 'Pumpkins on the Farm' sale to the community after growing thousands of pumpkins at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm. The post Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley

Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Judy Foreman: Ready-Set-Confetti Gets the Party Started in Montecito

Morton-Smith has always loved throwing parties and entertaining. Her signature get-together is her annual gingerbread house decorating party. “It’s always a hit,” she said. Ready-Set-Confetti is gorgeous and inviting, with multiple themes available, as well as a beautiful selection of more basic tableware items. It carries some of...
MONTECITO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million

A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

