Final day for take-off at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria
Today is the final day to enjoy the Central Coast Airfest at the Santa Maria Airport. The aircraft weekend began Saturday with local vendors, food, and drinks for the community to enjoy. The post Final day for take-off at the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark
Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down held its 10th annual charity event to raise funds for veterans experiencing unemployment and homelessness at the Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday. The post 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down fundraiser returns at the Santa Maria Fairpark appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Brewery, a judge, a comeback and Central Coast AirFest get bouquets
Here’s a celebratory bouquet of blooming humulus lupulus to Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing, which earned two more medals at the Great American Beerfest in Denver, Colorado last weekend. More than 2,000 breweries entered nearly 10,000 beers in the contest this year. For a dozen years straight, Fig Mountain...
Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip […]
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
vinography.com
Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles
One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $570,235. The average price per square foot ended up at $358.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year. This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea. “There The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights
Friday Football Focus Week 8 highlights The post Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center
Students from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District present their 'Pumpkins on the Farm' sale to the community after growing thousands of pumpkins at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farm. The post Santa Maria High School Students present ‘Pumpkins on the Farm’ pumpkin sale at the Mark Richardson CTE Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Ready-Set-Confetti Gets the Party Started in Montecito
Morton-Smith has always loved throwing parties and entertaining. Her signature get-together is her annual gingerbread house decorating party. “It’s always a hit,” she said. Ready-Set-Confetti is gorgeous and inviting, with multiple themes available, as well as a beautiful selection of more basic tableware items. It carries some of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $968. That’s $519 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,114. In the last...
