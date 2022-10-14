Read full article on original website
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
lastwordonsports.com
Is There Hope For Justin Fields?
The Chicago Bears mortgaged their future in 2021 to trade up and select Justin Fields with the 11th overall. A hyper-athletic prospect with college production to boast, Fields was supposed to be the savior for the Chicago Bears franchise. His performance over the past two years has been anything but, and his performance Thursday night was a snapshot of the issues in the Windy City.
Dak Prescott confirms great news for Cowboys after loss to Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out most of the season with a thumb injury, but he’s eyeing a return very soon. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been since suffering a thumb fracture in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence has certainly been tough...
The Washington Commanders desperately need an identity
This may come as a shock to some of you, but the team we now call the Washington Commanders once went by another name. Yes, for those old enough to remember, they once strode the field in triumph as … the Washington Football Team. OK, there was another name...
NFL sponsors $200M in Titans domed stadium deal after Dan Snyder deal for Commanders falls apart
News that the Tennessee Titans plan to build a $2.2 billion domed stadium wounds Washington, where Dan Snyder has vied for the same for the Commanders. Today is a great day to be a Tennessee Titans fan as the city of Nashville throws its weight behind building a brand-new domed stadium worth $2.2 billion.
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's 52-49 Loss at Tennessee
Crimson Tide saw its 15-game winning streak in the Third Saturday in October snapped at Neyland Stadium.
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Watch Peyton Manning light up Tennessee victory cigar after Vols down Alabama
Peyton Manning joined the Tennessee fans who stormed the field with a cigar celebrating the Volunteers’ victory over Alabama. There will be a lot of celebratory cigars lit up in Knoxville tonight after the Volunteers upset Alabama in a thrilling game that will launch them into the college football playoff discussion.
Longtime NBA Guard Nate Robinson Reveals Health Battle
The 11-year veteran says he’s been dealing with kidney failure for the past four years.
NBA・
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
NFL・
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
A frustrated Brodie lashed out.
Three players that could help lift the Chicago Bulls this season
With the start of NBA season just days away, here are three players that could make a major impact for the Chicago Bulls this upcoming basketball season.
Former College Football Head Coach Questions Nick Saban
Nick Saban's success at Alabama usually shields him from all criticism, but after Alabama's stunning loss to Tennessee on Saturday, one former head coach is taking him to task. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, former college head coach Rick Neuheisel admonished Saban for how he managed the end of...
Draymond Green may have topped huge unwanted milestone
The Golden State Warriors decided to fine but not suspend superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although the amount of the fine has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone. Prior to his latest...
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
College football top plays: Vols upset Bama, USC-Utah in action
Week 7 of the college football season kicked off with a bang as No. 5 Michigan put on a rushing clinic in an impressive victory over No. 10 Penn State. pulled off a memorable 52-49 upset victory over No. 3 Alabama. In other action, fans were treated to a pair...
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
