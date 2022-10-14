Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
SFGate
Jazmine Sullivan on ‘Till’s’ Original Song ‘Stand Up’: ‘We All Need to Be Affirmed and That’s What This Does’
The import of crafting an original song for “Till,” director and co-writer Chinonye Chukwu’s heart-wrenching biopic on the execution of Emmett Till and the quest for justice led by his mother, Mamie, was never lost on Jazmine Sullivan and Dernst “D’Mile’ Emile II, the songwriters, performer and producer, respectively, of “Stand Up.” Soon to be submitted for Academy Awards consideration, “Stand Up” was released on Oct. 7, as the film, “Till,” expands with its broad theatrical release planned for Oct 21.
SFGate
Lin-Manuel Miranda Details His Songwriting Process for ‘Encanto’ and ‘Hamilton,’ and the ‘Emotional, Surreal’ Experience of Seeing His First Songbook
In the digital age, the traditional songbook — filled with lyrics and sheet music and maybe some pictures — can feel like a lost art, but it certainly is not to classical musicians, and particularly musical theater veterans. So even for Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Pulitzer winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, his first songbook, containing 27 songs from “Hamilton,” “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and more, was a big deal.
Van Gogh Masterpiece Splattered With Soup by Climate Protesters
Two members of the Just Stop Oil group glued themselves to the gallery wall after attacking the painting.
Voices: Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh stunt shows that in activism, timing is everything
Yesterday’s Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery was another reminder that the good old “PR stunt” is alive and well.This latest protest pushed Just Stop Oil’s “civil disruption” tactic to a new extreme by smothering Van Gogh’s world-famous Sunflowers painting in tomato soup. While we await news of any possible damage (the painting is actually sealed behind glass), just by targeting a globally recognised painting, the activists have guaranteed its global newsworthiness.In recent weeks, the group have continued their pattern of shock and awe tactics, which have so far included gluing themselves to roads, motorways, bridges, buildings...
SFGate
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
SFGate
Sydney Gallonde, MGM TV Intl. Productions Reteam on Eugene Bullard Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)
Sydney Gallonde, the French producer of Make It Happen Studio, is set to re-team with MGM TV Intl. Productions on a biopic of Eugene Bullard, one of the first Black American military pilots who was also a boxer and a jazz musician. Gallonde has acquired the book rights to Claude...
ELLE DECOR
A New Bar Cart From USM Pays Homage to Black Food and Culture
Like art, the best design often has a deeper message. So while there are plenty of bar carts on the market at the moment, few hold the same significance as the one now available at the e-commerce platform Afternoon Light. A collaboration between the Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro and USM Modular Furniture, the piece celebrates Black contributions—past, present, and future—to the world of gastronomy.
papermag.com
Oil Protesters Throw Tomato Soup on Iconic van Gogh Painting
One of Van Gogh's most iconic works was covered in tomato soup by climate protesters. According to reports, the two women also glued themselves to the wall beneath the piece, similar to the other climate change protesters who've been doing the same thing around the world. The glue requiring specialists to remove them from the wall before being arrested by the London Metropolitan Police later saying that for “criminal damage and aggravated trespass.” A statement issued by the National Gallery confirmed to the publication that the $80.99 million artwork was "unharmed" as it was covered by glass. However, they said that there was "some minor damage to the frame."
Artist Nikita Gale Shines During Frieze Week
The Chisenhale Gallery in London’s East End is far from Regent’s Park, where Frieze London is running until Sunday, and Mayfair, where many galleries have opened new shows this week. But it’s worth the trek there to catch a solo show by Los Angeles–based artist Nikita Gale before it closes this Sunday. Accompanied by a just-published catalogue that includes a conversation between Gale and Barbara Kruger and an essay by Hilton Als, the show includes two of Gale’s most ambitious sculptures to date. They rise up from the floor almost all the way to the ceiling, nearly connecting with the rafters,...
hypebeast.com
Stone Island's C2C Festival Explored the Diverse Sounds of London
Last week, Stone Island‘s C2C Festival continued its world tour by heading to London, taking over the legendary Camden institution — The Roundhouse. Known as a space for gigs, concerts, comedy, and even fashion shows during London Fashion Week SS23, The Roundhouse now adds Stone Island’s cultural night to its billing, with the event welcoming the likes of 700 Bliss, Kode9, Rachika Nayar, Sangre Nueva (DJ Python, Kelman Duran and DJ Florentino), Skee Mask, and Space Afrika.
Star Tenor Andrea Bocelli Sues Private Jet Company for Stressing Him Out While He Was On Tour
Internationally acclaimed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sued a luxury private jet company for providing him with planes that he says were too old, too noisy, too turbulent, and just plain unreliable. Bocelli filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire against Private Jet Services Group, LLC (“PJS”), which...
Slipped Disc
Death of a La Scala star, 73
Romanian media have reported the death on Friday of Marianna Nicolesco, a luminous soprano who enjoyed her greatest nights at La Scala, Milan. Ranging from baroque to contemporary opera, she was a stunning Euridice in Rossi’s Orfeo and she played a leading role in the world premiere of Luciano Berio’s La vera storia, in 1982.
In Mexico City, a Private Art Collection Evolves into a Public Museum
MEXICO CITY — It would be easy to think of Museo Kaluz as the very expensive hobby of an extraordinarily rich man. After all, the downtown Mexico City museum was founded, and is funded, by Antonio del Valle Ruiz, who ranks No. 7 on Forbes magazine’s list of wealthiest Mexicans.
Fresh Talent Attracts Attention at London’s Frieze Art Fair
LONDON — This year’s Frieze art fair, which closed Saturday after five days in London’s Regent’s Park, was one hot ticket. On Wednesday, people waited in a 30-minute line for the VIP preview, which drew guests including Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Rishi Sunak, Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer and candidate for prime minister earlier this year. Sunak attended with his wife, Akshata Murthy. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Maria Sharapova was spotted checking out the The Modern Institute’s...
