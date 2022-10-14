Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
ksl.com
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
HOLLADAY — Fifteen years ago, Chris Lovell was living a good life. "I had a business. I had a house, a girlfriend. I had everything I wanted," he said. But after an injury, Lovell started taking prescription painkillers and soon became addicted. "Four years later, I got a mugshot,...
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Wasatch County Council offers conditional funding of Heber City airport
With a major decision on the Heber Valley Airport looming, the Wasatch County Council wants to prevent the city from approving major upgrades. And it’s “putting its money where its mouth is.”. Heber’s city council plans to vote on a milestone for the future of its airport next...
Salt Lake County law enforcement sounds alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Local authorities sounded the alarm Friday during a press conference warning of the rise of fentanyl on local streets, with one trend being known as “rainbow fentanyl”.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
Park Record
Summit County seniors want to age in place, but housing supply is limited
Summit County seniors have an overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they become older, but the lack of housing options in the area highlights a difficult choice many residents face as they age. A senior housing survey, organized by Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) as...
KSLTV
Law enforcement: Online ‘sextortion’ targeting teens, children in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Heber City police issued a warning this week about the potential for online “sextortion” schemes to target children as state investigators noted that the trend was on the rise. On Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department posted on Facebook about the scam. “The...
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
BYU Newsnet
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
