1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323.

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday.

The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted on Loop 323 as of 7:10 p.m.

The Tyler Fire Department, Police Department and accident investigators are on the scene. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

