ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Cabrillo, Millikan vs Compton, Jordan vs Wilson, St. Anthony at St Genevieve

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Volleyball Brackets Released

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have the CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. The four playoff teams from the Moore League will be Lakewood, Wilson, Millikan, and Long Beach Poly in Division 1 and Division 3, and St. Anthony and others will hope for an at-large bid. Lakewood will play Wednesday in Division 1 while the other divisions will have wild cards Tuesday, first round Thursday, and second round Saturday.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: LBCC vs. Ventura College Football

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Conference opener for LBCC as they host local Ventura College at 6 p.m. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: LBCC RB Jonathan Watson ran for 241 yards and...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Ten

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Dylan Williams, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly linebacker Dylan Williams,...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Volleyball Teams Learn CIF-SS Playoff Fate

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Five Long Beach high school volleyball teams learned where their playoff roads will begin on Saturday with the release of the CIF Southern Section’s girls’ volleyball playoff brackets. As expected, Lakewood was a top five team in Division 1 while the other three Moore League schools will compete in Division 3, and St. Anthony made it in as an at-large in Division 4.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Stays Atop Big West Conference With Win

LBSU (6-4-5, 5-0-2) is in first place in the Big West, three points clear of second-place teams Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton. “This was inevitable,” LBSU forward Lena Silano said of the offensive rhythm her team has cultivated. Silano scored her 13th and 14 goals of the season in the win. It’s her fourth multi-goal effort of the season and fifth goal of the week.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Pulls Away Late To Beat Compton

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This season has been full of distractions for Millikan as the Rams have forfeit games and played without their head coach, starting quarterback and star receiver multiple times this year. The Homecoming and Senior...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

JUCO Football: Watson’s 4 TDs Lead LBCC Over Ventura College

The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Long Beach City College (4-2, 1-0) dominated their conference opener for about 55 minutes on Saturday night, but still had to battle to the final whistle in order to secure a 33-26 victory over Ventura College (4-2, 0-1).
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Cerritos, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Firebaugh High School football team will have a game with Gahr High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CERRITOS, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Miracle Theater to host LA Nights Comedy Live

Rouse House Entertainment’s CEO – Kevin Rouse’s vision of bringing upscale, grown up comedy to the newly revitalized, City of Champions will come to fruition at the Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, on Friday, Oct. 21, 7p.m. Rouse stated, “Inglewood has seen a lot a growth...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy