What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Schedule, probable pitchers, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in 11 years, Citizens Bank Park will host a postseason game this week. Also, for the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well.Aaron Nola threw another October gem and Rhys Hoskins, with a spike of a bat, tasted some sweet redemption to help the Phillies crush the Braves, 9-1, in Game 3 on Friday night. The Phils can advance to the National League Championship Series on Saturday.Game 4 is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank...
Shane Victorino on 2022 Phillies, CBP atmosphere, and throwing first pitch
Just about two hours before he gets set to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves on Friday, Shane Victorino joined Jon Marks and Ike Reese on 94WIP live from Citizens Bank Park.
Bob Costas couldn't believe he called Guardians pitcher 'Justin Bieber'
Bob Costas Hilariously Mixes up Justin Bieber and MLB Star Shane Bieber While Calling Playoff Game
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball
MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.
Bob Costas makes hilarious Shane Bieber screw-up
Bob Costas' gaffe during Guardians-Yankees telecast puts focus on 'special' connection between Shane, Justin Bieber
