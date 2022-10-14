ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Schedule, probable pitchers, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in 11 years, Citizens Bank Park will host a postseason game this week. Also, for the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well.Aaron Nola threw another October gem and Rhys Hoskins, with a spike of a bat, tasted some sweet redemption to help the Phillies crush the Braves, 9-1, in Game 3 on Friday night. The Phils can advance to the National League Championship Series on Saturday.Game 4 is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Bob Costas Hilariously Mixes up Justin Bieber and MLB Star Shane Bieber While Calling Playoff Game

Bob Costas stopped himself after misidentifying the baseball player, saying, "Did I actually call Shane Bieber, Justin Bieber? I vowed that would not happen" Bob Costas mixed up his Biebers during a post-season baseball game while providing commentary on Friday. The iconic sportscaster, 70, misidentified Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber as music superstar Justin Bieber during the team's American League Division Series game against the New York Yankees. "Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch," Costas said, then paused. "Did I actually call Shane Bieber, Justin Bieber? I vowed...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

APTOPIX ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close. The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bob Costas makes hilarious Shane Bieber screw-up

Bob Costas had a bit of a slip of the tongue during Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas, calling the series for TBS, was discussing Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber’s pitch count in the bottom of the sixth inning. There was just one problem: thanks to a slip of the tongue, Costas accidentally called him pop star Justin Bieber.
CLEVELAND, OH

