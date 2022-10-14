ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Residents upset over illegal dumping site in Edmondson Village

There is a huge garbage dump next to the Edmondson Village community in southwest Baltimore. The heap contains everything from toilets to bedroom furniture. Many residents said they are disgusted about what's going on. There are apartment buildings across the street, a baseball field and a playground nearby, and just out of sight, a few yards away is the illegal dump.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical host community wellness event

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center hosted a community wellness event, which offered a variety of free health screenings Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM BWMC employees and volunteers partnered with Park Elementary School at 201 E. 11th Ave. in Baltimore to offer services to community members. Some of the activities included administering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, a vision test, body mass index tests, and blood-glucose tests to check for diabetes. Healthy to-go boxed lunches plus produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables were also available to those who stopped by. The event was family-friendly, where children had the opportunity to have their face painted. Dance and karate classes were offered as well.UM BWMC put an emphasis on how to collaborate with the community and schools to tackle public health issues, which includes food insecurity, access to health care services and to ensure needed resources are accessible to residents. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Photographer's mural is part of Lexington Market's renaissance

The historic Lexington Market is another Baltimore institution undergoing a renaissance. Parts of the centuries-old food hall will reopen later this fall with a new look thanks, in part, to artwork from photographer Shan Wallace. In early September, Wallace told 11 News the city served as her inspiration. She used...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Nottingham, Parkville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, an individual broke into a residence in the unit block of Ferns Way (21236) and stole televisions. At just after 6:15...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WMDT.com

City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study

(The Center Square) – Five as-yet unspecified locations in the Baltimore area will be part of a forthcoming study examining the feasibility of a new soccer stadium. The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the Maryland Stadium Authority’s request to approve a $25,000 allocation toward the cost of preparing a market, economic and site analysis for the potential venue.
