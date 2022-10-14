ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Interesting Engineering

Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play

Scientists grew human brain cells from stem cells and mouse embryos in a lab that can play video games. For the first time, a Melbourne-led team has demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform tasks such as a tennis-like video game, Pong. Published in the journal Neuron, scientists of the biotech start-up Cortical Labs, claim to have created the first conscious lab-grown brain, called the 'DishBrain' in a dish.
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease

An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID virus infects neurons, induces inflammation in brains of rhesus macaques

SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
DAVIS, CA
wtffunfact.com

TENNIS
MedicalXpress

VIDEO GAMES
Medical News Today

Types of connective tissue disease

Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Distinct brain networks may be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression

A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
IOWA CITY, IA
MedicalXpress

Brain discovery holds key to boosting body's ability to fight Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis

UVA Health researchers have discovered a molecule in the brain responsible for orchestrating the immune system's responses to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS), potentially allowing doctors to supercharge the body's ability to fight those and other devastating neurological diseases. The molecule the researchers identified, called a kinase, is crucial...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Prof Explains Relevance of Creating Mouse Embryos from Stem Cells

In August 2022, NIH researchers from the University of Cambridge successfully created a synthetic mouse embryo model using cultured mice stem cells. This project aimed at using stem cells to express specific genes that would lead to the development of these mouse stem cells into embryos. Stem cells are undifferentiated...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Fatty tissue surrounding intestinal tracts of mice found to help eject gut-infesting worms

A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics, working with colleagues from the Washington University School of Medicine, the Medical University of Vienna, the Van Andel Research Institute and the USDA has found that fatty tissue surrounding the intestinal tracts of mice help to eject gut-infesting worms. Their paper is published in the journal Science Immunology.
WILDLIFE

