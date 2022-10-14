Read full article on original website
Scientists taught lab-grown brain cells to play Pong — watch them play
Scientists grew human brain cells from stem cells and mouse embryos in a lab that can play video games. For the first time, a Melbourne-led team has demonstrated that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform tasks such as a tennis-like video game, Pong. Published in the journal Neuron, scientists of the biotech start-up Cortical Labs, claim to have created the first conscious lab-grown brain, called the 'DishBrain' in a dish.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
Minibrains grown from human and mouse neurons learn to play Pong
Researchers taught a synthetic neuron network to play a version of the retro arcade game "Pong" by integrating the brain cells into an electrode array controlled by a computer program.
IFLScience
Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
natureworldnews.com
Human Brain Organoid is Functioning Inside Rat Brain After Successful Transplant [Stanford Study]
Human brain cells or organoids transplanted onto a rat brain can function, as well as influenced the rodent's behavior, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Stanford University. The research team is hoping data from the successful transplant could provide crucial insight into forms of autism and perhaps...
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
Researchers Track an Ultra-Rare Disease That Turns Muscle to Bone
A three-year-long study has tracked dozens of patients with an ultra-rare disorder that gradually turns muscle, tendons, and ligaments to bone. The lifelong, irreversible condition is known as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). While estimates on its prevalence vary, confirmed cases occur in roughly one out of every 1 to 2 million births.
NIH Director's Blog
Night breathing patterns identify people with Parkinson’s disease
An advanced computer program was able to identify people with Parkinson’s disease from their breathing patterns during sleep. The program was able to track small changes in the disease over time, and was more accurate than the tools used regularly by doctors. In Parkinson’s disease, brain cells become damaged...
MedicalXpress
COVID virus infects neurons, induces inflammation in brains of rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
wtffunfact.com
WTF Fun Fact 13006 – Brain Cells Learn To Play Pong
Fun Fact: Lab-grown human and mouse brain cells living in a petri dish became sentient enough to learn to play the video game Pong. That’s right – scientists found that brain cells learn to play Pong, the 1970s tennis-type video game. ***. In news that we don’t find...
MedicalXpress
'Sentient' brain cells in dish learn to play video game: study
Brain cells living in a dish can learn to play the classic video game Pong, thus demonstrating "intelligent and sentient behavior," Australian neuroscientists argue in a new paper. Brett Kagan, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Neuron, told AFP his findings open the door to a new...
Medical News Today
Types of connective tissue disease
Connective tissue provides the framework and support for tissues throughout the body, including bones, muscles, blood vessels, and organs. It consists of a variety of proteins, such as collagen and elastin, which give the tissue its strength and flexibility. Diseases that affect the function or structure of connective tissue are...
News-Medical.net
Distinct brain networks may be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression
A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
MedicalXpress
Brain discovery holds key to boosting body's ability to fight Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis
UVA Health researchers have discovered a molecule in the brain responsible for orchestrating the immune system's responses to Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS), potentially allowing doctors to supercharge the body's ability to fight those and other devastating neurological diseases. The molecule the researchers identified, called a kinase, is crucial...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Prof Explains Relevance of Creating Mouse Embryos from Stem Cells
In August 2022, NIH researchers from the University of Cambridge successfully created a synthetic mouse embryo model using cultured mice stem cells. This project aimed at using stem cells to express specific genes that would lead to the development of these mouse stem cells into embryos. Stem cells are undifferentiated...
MedicalXpress
Fatty tissue surrounding intestinal tracts of mice found to help eject gut-infesting worms
A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics, working with colleagues from the Washington University School of Medicine, the Medical University of Vienna, the Van Andel Research Institute and the USDA has found that fatty tissue surrounding the intestinal tracts of mice help to eject gut-infesting worms. Their paper is published in the journal Science Immunology.
