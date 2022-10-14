Read full article on original website
63-Year-Old Timothy Lee Harr Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened near FM 2641 and FM 1264 at around 4 p.m. According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck went across the road and struck the victim.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue at around 3 p.m.
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
1 seriously injured in crash at 50th & Upland
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue. A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch. The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie...
WATCH: Levelland officials detail crash that killed one, critically injured another Animal Control officer
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Levelland held a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss Thursday’s fatal crash that claimed the life of one and critically injured another City of Levelland Animal Control Officer. The crash happened on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road...
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly collision on FM 2641
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has died after a being struck by a pickup while he was parked in a barrow ditch, trying to inflate a tractor tire. The call came in a little after 4 p.m. from North Quaker and FM 2641, about a mile north of Lubbock.
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital. Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured. All those who were in the bus have been...
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
One killed after pickup truck hit man fixing tractor tire north of Lubbock, DPS says
One person was killed after a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lane closure Monday at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will begin street construction along 4th Street at Quaker Avenue on Monday (October 17). Two eastbound lanes of 4th Street will be closed at Quaker Avenue. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction,” the city said.
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
If you're on TikTok, there's a good chance you've seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag - with milk inside.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Birch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Birch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months. Birch is a sweet, gentle boy who is very smart and does well on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
