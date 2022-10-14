ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

KCBD

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in crash at 50th & Upland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a crash involving at least three vehicles Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue. Police stated one person was moderately injured and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Multiple injuries reported from Seagraves ISD bus crash

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Some children suffered minor injuries, and several adults were taken to the hospital after a collision near Brownfield involving a truck and a Seagraves ISD school bus. The crash occurred on Hwy. 62/82 north of Brownfield, Saturday morning at 11:45 a.m. DPS tells us a...
BROWNFIELD, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Birch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Birch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months. Birch is a sweet, gentle boy who is very smart and does well on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
