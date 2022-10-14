The ticket: Boise arts groups gear up for the 2022-23 season. Here’s what’s on stage

Ballet Idaho

501 W. 8th St., 208-343-0556.

Ballet Idaho launches its 50th anniversary season celebration with performances that range from works by American dance legends — both past and present — to new works by emerging choreographers, and arguably the most iconic ballet ever created. Here’s the season.

Mozart in Motion: The season opener features George Balanchine’s “Divertimento No. 15,” to Mozart’s composition; Stephanie Martinez’s “Kiss”; a new work by Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson; and Lar Lubovich’s American contemporary classic “Concerto 622.”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6, Morrison Center.

“The Nutcracker”: Break out the sugarplums and candy canes because nothing says the holidays better than this confectionery classical story ballet to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score. This opulent production was created by former Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Peter Anastos in 2019. It follows the journey of young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince from her home in London to the magical Land of the Sweets ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy. 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon and 5 p.m Sundays, Dec. 9-18, Morrison Center.

Anthology: Ballet Idaho’s full contemporary program features a piece from company soloist and choreographer Daniel Ojeda, a premiere from acclaimed choreographer Jonathan Fredrickson, the return of Australian choreographer Danielle Rowe, and an Idaho debut by National Ballet of Canada Associate Artistic Director Christopher Stowell. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 2 p.m. Feb. 12, SPEC , 1800 W. University Drive at Boise State University.

“Swan Lake”: Love, deception, magic and some of classical ballet’s most known choreography fill this storied ballet, making it one of the genre’s most famous. “Swan Lake” tells the tale of a prince who swears his undying love to the beautiful and mysterious Swan Queen, who is cursed to live as a woman during the night and as a swan during the day. 7:30 p.m. May 4-5, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 6, 2 p.m. May 7, Morrison Center.

Season Subscriptions: Full season tickets (includes “The Nutcracker”) $183-$247; three-show season (no “Nutcracker”) $130-$173, at BalletIdaho.org.

Performances 854 Fulton St., Boise, 331-9224.

Actor, artist and playwright Jodeen Revere performs her one-woman-show “The Persistent Guest,” in October at Boise Contemporary Theater. It’s inspired by her survival from three bouts with cancer. Brooke Burton/Provided by Boise Contemporary Theater

BCT celebrates 25 years as a company with a world premiere by a Boise-based artist, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play and a new play based on a memoir by Cheryl Strayed. Here’s the season: Performances are at 854 Fulton St., 208-331-9224.

“The Persistent Guest”: Boise playwright, actor, artist and three-time cancer survivor Jodeen Revere shares her darkly funny journey through life, love and treatment in this dynamic one-woman show, directed by BCT Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 12-29; 2 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 22 and 29.

“Sweat”: Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning exploration of the lives of American factory workers who sweat together on the assembly line but find their friendships tested when they go on strike. The play takes a dive into struggles of working-class Americans facing layoffs, picket lines and more. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 25-Feb. 11, 2023, 2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 4 and 11.

“Tiny Beautiful Things”: This play is based on the book of the same title by bestselling author Cheryl Strayed about her time in the early 2010s spent as an anonymous advice columnist under the nom de plume Sugar. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 8-25, 2023, 2 p.m. Saturdays March 18 and March 25, 2023.

“The Christians”: Lucas Hnath’s Obie Award-winning play about a successful pastor who grew his church from a small concern into a megachurch, and who is about to give a sermon that will change everything. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, April 19-May 6, 2023, 2 p.m. April 29 and May 6, 2023.

Season extra, “All is Calm”: A holiday special in collaboration with Opera Idaho is based on the true story of a Christmas Eve during World War I in 1914 when entrenched British and German soldiers held a truce on Christmas Eve to sing carols, toast each other and make “peace,” before going back to their sides. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 18.

Season tickets: $125-$300 general, $110 previews, $55 student; Individual tickets: $32, $38 and $45. $28 for previews, $15 for students with ID. At bctheater.org .

Boise Phil

Offices: 516 S. 9th St., Boise. 208-344-7849. Performances are at the Morrison Center.

The Boise Phil’s next concert features Van Cliburn piano competition finalist Fei-Fei in George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” along with the orchestra. Provided by the artist

The Boise Phil (formerly Philharmonic) continues its season, which launched in September, under music director Eric Garcia and a new executive director. Originally from New Zealand, Tim Young officially took the helm of the business side in September after he retired from the Reno Symphony, where he led that organization for 19 years.

This season, all performances are at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. The company also introduces a Saturday matinee for each concert. Here’s the season:

“Rhapsody in Blue”: The orchestra welcomes Van Cliburn Piano Competition finalist Fei-Fei to perform George Gershwin’s American masterpiece “Rhapsody in Blue.” Also on the program is Grant Still’s Festive Overture, featuring the Boise Phil Youth Orchestra seniors, and Florence Price’s Piano Concert (Fei-Fei). 1 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Holiday Pops: Enjoy some of your favorite music of the season at this annual concert that features Boise-based vocalist and recording artist Sam Tru . 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3.

“Bring on the Brahms”: Garcia and the orchestra take on Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4. Also on the program is a premiere of a co-commissioned work from Vijay Iyer, “Human Archipelago,” with cellist Inbal Segev, and Valerie Colemen’s “Umoja: Anthem of Unity” for Orchestra. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023.

“Sorcerer’s Apprentice”: Experience the iconic music of a beloved Disney cartoon, Paul Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Revel’s Mother Goose Suite. Also on the program, Saint-Georges Overture to “The Anonymous Lover” and Francis Poulenc’s “Gloria,” with solo soprano Yulia Van Doren and the Boise Phil Master Chorale. 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023.

“Altered Landscapes”: The show opens with the exciting “William Tell” Overture and closes with Dvorak’s Violin Concerto in A Minor featuring Brendan Shea. The centerpiece is a work by American composer Jimmy Lopez Bellido’s “Altered Landscapes,” a co-commission by the orchestra. 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2023.

“A Sea of Sound: Mahler 5” : The philharmonic takes on one of the pillars of classical music, Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, in an epic night of sound. 7:30 p.m. May 20.

Season subscriptions : $115 to $522.30. Individual tickets: $34.18-$57.50 matinee, $34.18-$98.84 evening at BoisePhil.org . 208-344-7849

Season extras:

Handel’s “Messiah” : Guest conductor Julia Tai and guest vocalists and the Boise Master Chorale. 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise . $41.34 at BoisePhil.org.

“ Sonic Boom: Sound & Silence”: Conducted by Jennifer Drake, the Boise Phil presents its educational outreach concert to students across the Treasure Valley for a Family Concert. 1 p.m. March 18, $24.78 at BoisePhil.org .

Boise Baroque Orchestra

Performances are held at First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise.

Boise Baroque Orchestra’s winter concert features soprano Brenna Wells and countertenor Logan Tanner. Provided by the artists

Led by Artistic Director Robert Franz, Boise Baroque Orchestra celebrates the chamber tradition where artistic leadership is shared among the musicians, and musicians play with specialized bows that create the sound of a true baroque-era group.

“Pergolesi’s Neapolitan Treat”: Features Boccherini’s Symphony No. 21 in a collaboration with Boise High’s Chamber Orchestra, and Italian composer Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” with guest vocalists Brenna Wells and Logan Tanner. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 2 p.m. Feb. 19.

“Journey to Germany”: Artistic Director Robert Franz conducts Johann Melchior’s Molter Symphony in D, Johann David Heinichen’s G Minor Concerto for Oboe & Flute, and Georg Phillip Telemann’s Overture in F “Alster Echo.” 7:30 p.m. April 15, 2 p.m. April 16, 2023.

Tickets: $30 general, $15 student at BoiseBaroqueOrchestra.org .

Opera Idaho

515 S. 8th St., Boise, 208-345-3531.

Portland, Oregon-based mezzo-soprano Camille Sherman will perform the role of Rosina in Opera Idaho’s “The Barber of Seville” in October. She is pictured here in the same role in Pensacola Opera’s production of “Barber.” Meg Burke/Provided by Pensacola Opera

Opera Idaho’s season brings to the stage one of the most popular comic operas, a Shakespearean tragedy, and a story about a mythical creature who finds out that being human isn’t what she thinks it is.

“Barber of Seville”: One of the best and funniest operas by Rossini, it features the role of Figaro, the savvy barber — and so much more — who, although a servant, really runs the show. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Individual tickets: $30-$87 at OperaIdaho.org .

“Macbeth”: Verdi’s heavy-hitting opera based on Shakespeare’s tragedy about witches, murder, war and mayhem besetting a Scottish king whose ambition brings about his ruin. 7:30 p.m. Jan 27, 2:30 p.m. Jan 29, 2023, Morrison Center. Individual tickets: $34-$94.50 at Ticketmaster.com .

“Rusalka”: Dvorak’s opera is about a mythical water nymph who tragically falls in love with a prince. 7:30 p.m. April 21, 2:30 p.m. April 23, 2023, Egyptian Theatre. $30-$87 at OperaIdaho.org .

Season subscription: $76.32-$221.33 at OperaIdaho.org.

Season Extras:

“All is Calm” : This holiday special in collaboration with Boise Contemporary Theater is based on the true story of World War I entrenched British and German soldiers calling a truce on Christmas Eve to gather, sing carols, toast each other and make “peace,” before going back to the war. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 18, at bctheater.org. BCT, 854 Fulton St., Boise.

“An American Dream”: This contemporary opera by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo explores the experiences of Japanese Americans in the Puget Sound area who were interned during World War II. 7:30 p.m. March 3, 2:30 p.m. March 5, Egyptian Theater. Tickets: $25.44-$73.78

Idaho Dance Theatre

Performances are at the SPEC , 1800 W. University Drive at Boise State University.

Idaho Dance Theatre, a company based at Boise State University, pioneered contemporary dance in the Treasure Valley. Now in its 34th season, it continues to push the envelope with collaborations and multimedia performance.

“Taking Flight”: The season-opening concert features work by six choreographers, including IDT Artistic Director Marla Hansen, and the premiere of the dance film “Silhouette,” with an original score by jazz pianist Alex Sjobeck . 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 (preview), Oct. 28-29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30. $15 previews, $15-$35 general at IdahoDanceTheatre.org .

“Bodies of Art”: Spring performance features work by seven choreographers. More details to come. 7:30 p.m. April 7-9, 2023. Tickets TBA.

LED

Boise’s LED is a contemporary dance company, a band, a multimedia theater company, an experience. It’s helmed by choreographer Lauren Edson, a recent recipient of the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, and her husband musician and composer Andrew Stensaas.

“Kid Lightning”: An ode to the 1970s set on a popular game show. 8 p.m. Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Morrison Center. $31.75, $41.75, $62.25 at Ticketmaster.com.