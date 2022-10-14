ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Robbie Quinn
2d ago

judge needs to be charged with derilication of duty and sued for overgross of conduct unbecoming a duly elected judge and fired.....he also needs to be reported to nc lawyers association. The Sheriffs office and jail are also liable for gross misconduct.

Bowser97
2d ago

Nothing worse than a judge who is a damn sheep and he can force someone to mask up even when local laws don’t require them.

Gerry Andre
2d ago

The judge should be in jail, All of those state requirements ended many months ago, He doesn't get to make his own rules. bet I know how he votes tho

