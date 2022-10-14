North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

Read full article on original website
Robbie Quinn
2d ago
judge needs to be charged with derilication of duty and sued for overgross of conduct unbecoming a duly elected judge and fired.....he also needs to be reported to nc lawyers association. The Sheriffs office and jail are also liable for gross misconduct.
Reply(4)
52
Bowser97
2d ago
Nothing worse than a judge who is a damn sheep and he can force someone to mask up even when local laws don’t require them.
Reply
44
Gerry Andre
2d ago
The judge should be in jail, All of those state requirements ended many months ago, He doesn't get to make his own rules. bet I know how he votes tho
Reply(2)
22
Related
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
Judge JAILS juror for a day for refusing to wear a mask - despite no such mandate existing: Navy vet dad says was 'worst 24 hours of my life' - given orange jumpsuit and tossed in cell with criminals
A North Carolina father-of-one spent 24 hours in jail for refusing to wear a mask as ordered by a judge despite no state or county mandates in place. Gregory Hahn, 47, a US Navy veteran, was among several of 98 jury duty candidates called to Harnett County court who showed up not wearing a mask because there were no such rules or warnings in place, WRAL reports.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
wunc.org
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sentenced to life for human trafficking conviction
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for human sex trafficking in a historic case, according to the state's attorney general's office. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a release that the conviction of David Hayden, 53, of Lancaster,...
Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers
Newly released 911 calls describe the chaos and horror that unfolded during the deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. The alleged shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition as police search for a motive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with Rob Steele, who lost his fiancé Mary Marshall during the shooting.Oct. 15, 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
Wake County DA preparing to seek adult charges against 15-year-old shooting suspect
Although the suspect is still in critical condition, Lorrin Freeman, Wake County DA, is preparing for adult charges in this case.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
Channel 9 General Election Guide: North Carolina state Senate candidates
CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the general election on Nov. 8, Channel 9 is asking candidates in several local races why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish if elected. We sent five questions to all candidates contending for the North Carolina state Senate in local races and asked them to respond in about 100 words.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 person in custody: Police
The person who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.
Washington Examiner
Indiana teacher arrested over 'kill list' including students and fellow teachers
A fifth-grade teacher is in police custody in Indiana after admitting to having a kill list featuring at least one student. The East Chicago Police Department has detained Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, as of Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Police were able to obtain an emergency detention order after speaking to St. Stanislaus Elementary School Principal Angelica Foy and Assistant Principal Zayra Salinas, who reported Carrasquillo-Torres for admitting to them that she had a kill list.
Comments / 76