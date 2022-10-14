ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
Paramount+ Adds 'PAW Patrol' Avatars

Nick News Brief: Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can now select a picture of their favorite PAW Patrol pup for their user avatar! Pups include: Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Liberty. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. PAW Patrol fans can stream full episodes of PAW Patrol,...
NickALive!

7:00 p.m. - The Loud House - Great Lakes Freakout!: The Louds team up with the Casagrandes for a Halloween storefront decorating competition, but things get out of hand when they use Lucy's spell book to make the mercado extra spooky. (#621) 7:30 p.m. - Big Nate - Valentine's Day...
Tony the Tiger Wants to Get Slimed | NFL Slimetime | Nickelodeon

Tony the Tiger wants to get slimed, but then Young Dylan reminds him that he would have to shave his fur off afterwards in this NFL Slimetime sponsorship ad by Kellogg's Frosted Flakes!. Join Television host Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Dylan Gilmer as the end zones become the “slime...
Week 42, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 17 - Sunday, October 23, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full October highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT.
