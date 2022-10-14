ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?

Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap

Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says

Coming off a bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy