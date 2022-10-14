Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Repositioned Coyle, Volkmann energizing OLMA
When Sean Alford took over the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer program, he went through the inevitable discovery phase with his new team. It didn’t take long for him to learn that he had scorers on his roster, hiding in plain sight. “Every coach has a different...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17
No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?
Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
At 6-0, Eagles need to do 3 things to remain undefeated after bye week
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was heading into the locker room Sunday night, smiling because his team had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on national television in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. Seizing the opportunity, Sirianni tweaked a saying made famous by former Cowboys...
Here are 4 Rutgers football thoughts for 2nd half of season | Bowl game possible?
The second half of the 2022 season is here for Rutgers. After a busy bye week that included the firing of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson — the first time head coach Greg Schiano fired an assistant in the midst of a season — the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) return to action on Saturday when they host Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in their homecoming game.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says
Coming off a bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Union County Conference?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Union County Conference here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Eagles and C.J. Gardner-Johnson take hits from Cowboys, but stay imperfectly perfect | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA --- C.J. Gardner-Johnson wasn’t worried about the wrap on his injured left hand, or the way the Dallas Cowboys had gone from dominated to dominating in the span of a quarter or so of Sunday night’s game. “Read the eyes of the quarterback, break on the ball....
Aaron Bradshaw, Camden five-star center, commits to Kentucky Wildcats over G-League, Louisville
Camden High School (N.J.) five-star center prospect Aaron Bradshaw has committed to Kentucky, according to multiple reports Friday. The 7-foot, 210 pound center is the No. 1 center and No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He picked the Wildcats over Louisville and the G-League Ignite, ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni trolls Cowboys after big Sunday Night Football win
That’s the new version of the famous “How ‘bout them Cowboys?” catchphrase that Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni chose to use Sunday night. He shouted it twice following his team’s 26-17 win over Dallas at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Oct. 17-22
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
