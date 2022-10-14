Read full article on original website
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Repositioned Coyle, Volkmann energizing OLMA
When Sean Alford took over the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls soccer program, he went through the inevitable discovery phase with his new team. It didn’t take long for him to learn that he had scorers on his roster, hiding in plain sight. “Every coach has a different...
Paula, Rancocas Valley rally for a gridiron stunner against Northern Burlington
Jerimya Paula played out of his mind. First, though, the Rancocas Valley senior running back had to get out of his own head.
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Union County Conference?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Union County Conference here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Devils’ 3 suggestions to fix dreadful start: Coaching change, line tweaks, more
The preseason Devils dominated teams and gained playoff confidence while doing it. But after back-to-back 5-2 losses against beatable competition to start the regular season, they seem like a fading memory –– which has tanked any momentum they had from the summer. What happened to the once self-assured team that had some pundits buying their postseason sales pitch?
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
No. 17 Caldwell pounds away with Marinello, offensive line to run past Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove was carrying a shutout streak, but that ended early against a Caldwell offense that just kept pounding away. A dominant ground game featuring Joey Marinello’s two rushing touchdowns helped Caldwell, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, remain unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove in Caldwell.
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
The Wonder Years unleash furious set at raging N.J. concert | Review
While most tour gigs come and go, Dan Campbell should remember Sunday night in Sayreville for the rest of his life. Why? Because dads don’t forget stuff like this: “Tonight is the first night my son is going to hear a song named after him,” the impassioned singer happily announced to the Starland Ballroom crowd.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
