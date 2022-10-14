ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap

Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ 3 suggestions to fix dreadful start: Coaching change, line tweaks, more

The preseason Devils dominated teams and gained playoff confidence while doing it. But after back-to-back 5-2 losses against beatable competition to start the regular season, they seem like a fading memory –– which has tanked any momentum they had from the summer. What happened to the once self-assured team that had some pundits buying their postseason sales pitch?
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy