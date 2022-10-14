Weather Authority Alert: A Powerful Low-Pressure System & Cold Front Could Cause Flooding This Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Potentially Strong T-Showers, Localized Flooding Possible Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Prepare for a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday. We face the threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. That’s the reason I triggered the Weather Authority Alert. Weather Watcher Dorothy Rivera sent the picture below of streets flooding in Las Cruces with the last round of t-showers. Be very careful should the scene repeat itself on Sunday. Here’s your forecast…
KVIA
Rain storms hit the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas- Large volumes of rain hit the Borderland Sunday night going into Monday morning. Storms out of the Southwest pushed their way into the area dropping close to an inch of rain within minutes near Las Cruces. The systems were fast-moving preventing any real flooding. Those clouds mixed...
KVIA
Rain continues with temperatures dropping
EL PASO, Texas- The First Alert will stay in effect through the weekend into Monday. Chances for precipitation jump up to 80% on Sunday, dropping off to 20% on Monday. Things dry up slightly Tuesday through Friday when a 10% chance returns. Temperatures will be in the high 70s during...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way
El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather before rain chances return. A strong low pressure will move over our area, producing rain chances and cooler weather this weekend. We expect a cold front to arrive Saturday into Sunday, giving us possible all-day rain Sunday. Temperatures are expected...
Northwest El Paso Residents Will Be Without Water Monday Night And Here’s Why
If you live in Northwest El Paso plan ahead when it comes to showering or any other task that includes water. Why? Because El Paso Water announced a scheduled temporary water outage beginning Monday night. The scheduled water outage will begin Monday, October 17th at 8 p.m. and will last...
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
KVIA
Las Cruces Traffic Alert: I-10 westbound closed at milepost 137
UPDATE: I-10 westbound lanes at milepost 139 are now open, removed from NM Roads. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, I-10 westbound is closed at milepost 137 due to a motor vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and...
TXDOT releases list of road closures (Oct. 16-23) 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list of road closures to expect this month. For easier access, here are the full road closure links: West Area Project Closures East Area Project Closures I-10 Widening West I-10 Connect Monday, October 17, 2022 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be […]
EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting
UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs all over the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention...
Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
1 person suffers critical injuries after shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso. According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of […]
1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
Female suffers critical injuries after falling in canal near Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was on the scene at Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Fonseca after a female patient reportedly fell from a fence and into a canal. According to EPFD, the female patient was rescued using a basket and is receiving medical care for severe […]
KVIA
Stanton Bridge closed following shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
KVIA
One person left with serious injuries after a shooting in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Police. The shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. Crimes Against Persons unit is responding to the shooting, according to El Paso...
