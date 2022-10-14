Read full article on original website
Monster Fest: Nickelodeon to Premiere New Halloween Episodes of Big Nate, The Loud House, Middlemost Post and The Smurfs on Oct. 21
7:00 p.m. - The Loud House - Great Lakes Freakout!: The Louds team up with the Casagrandes for a Halloween storefront decorating competition, but things get out of hand when they use Lucy's spell book to make the mercado extra spooky. (#621) 7:30 p.m. - Big Nate - Valentine's Day...
Week 42, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 17 - Sunday, October 23, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full October highlights, click here!. For Nickelodeon's Halloween highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT.
Nickelodeon Animation Head Ramsey Naito to Take Part in VIEW Conference 2022
Ramsey Naito, President of Animation, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation will be taking part in two panels at VIEW Conference 2022 in Italy!. VIEW Conference 2022, Italy's premiere animation event, will take place October 16-21 in Torino. Thanks to the last-minute support of a generous sponsor, the program will be available to Livestream for FREE – register here.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Poster Released By Disney
It’s official – the poster for Disney’s forthcoming The Little Mermaid is out, giving fans a holiday treat in advance of next May’s theaterical release. Disney offered a first look at its live-action adaptation, starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, at its recent D23 gathering. The film is generating considerable buzz, even though it’s months out from release. See the poster below. More from Deadline'Society Of Explorers And Adventurers' Disney Film In Works From 'Strange World' Filmmaker Qui Nguyen & Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort; Nguyen To Pen The ScriptITV And Disney Back Ruth Madeley-Hosted Celebration Of Disabled Talent At BAFTAMarvel Shifts Release Dates For 'Blade', 'Fantastic Four', 'Avengers: Secret Wars', Next 'Deadpool' Among Disney MovesBest of DeadlineDeadline’s 50 Classic Holiday Movies Gallery: From 'It's a Wonderful Life' And 'A Christmas Story' To 'Die Hard' And 'The Holiday'John Waters Career In Film Gallery: From ‘Pink Flamingos’, ‘Cry-Baby’, ‘Serial Mom’, ‘Hairspray’ & MoreJames Bond Movies In Order: Filmography, Bond Women & Iconic Villains
Halloween Skidoo & Blue's Clues w/ Josh & Blue! | Blue's Clues & You! Toys | Nickelodeon Toymation
Halloween Skidoo & Blue's Clues w/ Josh & Blue! | Blue's Clues & You! Toys | Toymation. Play Blue's Clues with Josh and Blue toys in their Halloween costumes and look for paw print clues! Then, skidoo to the Halloween Castle to find Oogla Boogla with Josh and Blue puppets!
Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition w/ Josh Dela Cruz | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr.
How well do you know NYC? See if you can get more right than Josh in Fact or Fiction: New York City Edition! 😉 Watch Blue’s Big City Adventure, streaming November 18 on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. #BlueYorkCity. Stream Blue's Clues, Blue's Room and Blue's Clues...
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
Family Movie Night | October 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Thursday evening from 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Space Jam, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and Dolittle!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
Luca Diaz Joins Voice Cast of 'Transformers: EarthSpark'
Nick News Brief: Actor Luca Diaz has joined the cast of Nickelodeon's Transformers: EarthSpark in an unspecified role. Diaz, who has been acting since the age of 6, can be heard in the voice cast of the upcoming Black Adam film. He also has appeared in commercials for Sam’s Club, Audi and Subaru. The actor has just been cast as Henry Johnson, a "14 going on 45, a wiley, wild-haired pre-teen with a penchant for writing letters to unsuspecting women and an unexpected amount of depth coursing through his pubescent veins" on Amazon Freevee’s Western, a half-hour period comedy pilot from Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Sony TV-based Lord Miller.
Box Office: ‘Halloween Ends’ Opens to So-So $41M, Lowest of Trilogy
David Gordon Green's horror pic opened well behind 2021's 'Halloween Kills,' which likewise debuted day-and-date on Peacock. David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends isn’t having an entirely happy send-off at the box office. The movie — the final in the trilogy returning Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode —...
Brendan Fraser Wants To Do Another 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Wasn't 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser became a star when “The Mummy” hit theaters in 1999 and spawned a beloved trilogy, which was rebooted without him in 2017 to disastrous results. Fortunately for fans, Fraser is open to reprising his role — and he has an idea of why the Tom Cruise-helmed reboot flopped.
If You're A Fan Of Love Triangles, These 16 Books Are For You
From fantasy to YA to dystopian, there's bound to be some heartbreaking and juicy drama.
Just 39 Of The Funniest Things I Read On The Internet This Month So Far
"I was burning sage and my mama talkin' bout, 'I can’t breathe.' I bet you can’t demon."
ComicBook
Legends of Tomorrow Star Open To Hawkgirl Return
Ciara Renée may be a huge Broadway star right now, appearing as Elsa in the stage musical Frozen, but she has not forgotten her short time in the DC Universe. Over the weekend, Renée retweeted a message from a fan, suggesting that she should play Hawkgirl opposite to Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, as introduced in Black Adam (out Friday in theaters). While it's hardly the same as independently launching a "hire me" campaign, it's certainly something worth taking a moment to pause, and think about. While nobody has yet carried their Arrowverse role into the feature film world, Renée is a bigger name now, than she was when she left Legends at the end of its first season.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
hypebeast.com
First 'The Little Mermaid' Poster Shares Full Look of Halle Bailey as Ariel
Following the release of a teaser trailer at the recent D23 Expo, Disney has now delivered the first poster for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The new poster offers the first full look at Halle Bailey as Ariel, perched on a rock formation staring up at the surface of the water.
25 iconic animal memes that were converted into hilarious sculptures by a Japanese artist
From grumpy cats to sassy pigeons, the artist translates viral images and videos of animals in funny scenarios into tiny works of art.
