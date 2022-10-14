Ciara Renée may be a huge Broadway star right now, appearing as Elsa in the stage musical Frozen, but she has not forgotten her short time in the DC Universe. Over the weekend, Renée retweeted a message from a fan, suggesting that she should play Hawkgirl opposite to Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, as introduced in Black Adam (out Friday in theaters). While it's hardly the same as independently launching a "hire me" campaign, it's certainly something worth taking a moment to pause, and think about. While nobody has yet carried their Arrowverse role into the feature film world, Renée is a bigger name now, than she was when she left Legends at the end of its first season.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO