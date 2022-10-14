Read full article on original website
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/16): Huskers grab sweep, Creighton wins in 5
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept Northwestern, Creighton won in five, Missouri grabbed an SEC win and Iowa took Penn State to a fifth set in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
KMAland Nebraska Week 8 (10/14): Ashland-Greenwood gets key win over Roncalli
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood got a key win over Roncalli while Syracuse, Auburn, Weeping Water, Johnson-Brock and Sterling were all victorious in KMAland Nebraska football on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Skutt Catholic 21 Plattsmouth 14. KMALAND NEBRASKA CLASS B NON-DISTRICT. Ralston 42 Hastings 28. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1.
Platte Valley, East Atchison in top six of Missouri 8-Man Poll heading into big matchup
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley and East Atchison are each ranked in the top six of the Missouri 8-Player Media Poll as they prepare for the colossal matchup. Platte Valley is No. 4 with 57 points while East Atchison accrued 35 points and sits sixth. North Andrew is still first with...
State College Football Scores (Sat, Oct. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college football scoreboard from Saturday, Oct. 15.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
Men's College Soccer (10/15): Wins for Omaha, Drake, Creighton, UMKC part of ties
(KMAland) -- Omaha and Drake both collected wins in Saturday’s men’s regional college soccer action Saturday. MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD (10/15)
Kansas tied at No. 5, Creighton No. 9 in first college basketball AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Kansas is tied at fifth while Creighton is ranked No. 9 in the first Associated Press college basketball poll. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or the complete rankings linked here. 5. Kansas & Baylor. 9. Creighton. 12. Texas. 13. Indiana. 14. TCU. 16....
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Atlantic XC ready to try hand at state qualifying meet
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country program hopes to turn another productive season into a solid postseason when they embark on Wednesday's state qualifying meet. The Trojans come into the state qualifier after respectable showings at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The girls finished third in the team standings, while the boys collected a fifth-place finish.
KMAland Tennis (10/14): Nebraska City pair claim sixth in No. 1 doubles
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City duo of Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed sixth place in the Class B No. 1 doubles draw on Friday. The Pioneer pair beat Adams Central, 8-4, to open the second day of the tournament before falling in the fifth-place match to Lexington, 8-3. Find...
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha, Northwest, UMKC all winners
(KMAland) -- The Omaha, Northwest Missouri State and UMKC women picked up wins in regional college soccer on Friday.
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
NSAA releases D1, D2 football brackets
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the first round assignments for Class D1 and D2 football. In Class D1, Elmwood-Murdock is the No. 6 seed in the East Bracket. The Knights will face Plainview on Thursday. Weeping Water is the No. 14. They will face Cross County.
KMAland Volleyball (10/15): LC wins home tourney, CAM takes RVC, Red Oak, SE Warren, Heelan impress
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won their home tournament without losing a set, CAM took the RVC Tournament, Red Oak took second at Winterset, Southeast Warren was impressive in Knoxville and more from the Saturday in KMAland volleyball. LEWIS CENTRAL TOURNAMENT. Lewis Central posted a perfect 4-0 today to win their...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans calling for more changes after latest loss
After Nebraska football’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, there are some Husker fans that are out for blood. Having already seen the Cornhuskers head coach and defensive coordinator get dismissed this season, it’s unlikely that there are going to be any more staff members getting the boot. That...
Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
