Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Man pleads no contest to felony assault after stabbing man during fight in downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded no contest in Natrona County District Court on Friday to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon after a street fight turned into a stabbing last summer in downtown Casper. Hosea White, 43, has been detained with a $35,000 cash or...
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty To Credit Card Fraud
A former company bookkeeper/office manager pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of illegally using a Casper company's credit card to make more than $21,000 of unauthorized purchases. Denise Lynn Johnson entered the plea during the hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking. The Natrona County District Attorney's...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses
A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
oilcity.news
Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday
UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
Intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive Closed due to Accident
According to a post by the Casper Police Department, the intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive is closed due to an accident. While it appears that the accident involved a Jeep and a motorcycle, it is unclear what injuries there were because of the accident or when the accident happened.
oilcity.news
Grizzly injures two people south of Cody; Wyoming Game and Fish investigating
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people recreating south of Cody on Saturday, Oct. 15 were injured by a grizzly bear, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the area while the other was transported via ambulance, Game and Fish said in a release on Monday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County average gas price decline nearly doubles national drop
CASPER, Wyo. — Gas prices across the nation fell this week for the first time in a month, coming down 5.4 cents, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Natrona County’s average prices also fell this week and are down nearly 11 cents from a week ago. “After a sharp...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937. 1. December 23-24, 198231.3" 2. April 18-21, 197327.9" 3. April 30-May 2, 194623.2" 4. December 1-2, 198221.0" 5. May...
oilcity.news
Aircraft mechanic Marvin Robinson earns prestigious Charles Taylor Award
CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, in that time demonstrating an aptitude for mechanics that put him in rarified company. On Saturday, he was recognized for his excellence with the prestigious Charles Taylor Award — the highest honor the Federal Aviation Administration can give to an airplane mechanic.
oilcity.news
Harmful algae blooms confirmed in Casper’s Lake McKenzie
CASPER, Wyo. — Harmful cyanobacterial blooms have been confirmed in Lake McKenzie, the City of Casper said on Friday. Casper Parks staff contacted the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality in late September after discovering algae-like substances in Lake McKenzie, the city said. The lake was sampled on Oct. 5 and a bloom advisory was issued on Oct. 12, according to the Wyoming DEQ.
oilcity.news
Casper firefighters drop into coffee shops, restaurants Friday amid push for new recruits
CASPER, Wyo. — Two firefighters stopped by the downtown coffee shop the Bourgeois Pig on Friday afternoon, and when Oil City News asked what they were up to, they said they have been going into businesses to spread the word that the Casper Fire-EMS Department is looking for some new recruits.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
oilcity.news
Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
Comments / 0