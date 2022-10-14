ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Pleads Guilty To Credit Card Fraud

A former company bookkeeper/office manager pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of illegally using a Casper company's credit card to make more than $21,000 of unauthorized purchases. Denise Lynn Johnson entered the plea during the hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking. The Natrona County District Attorney's...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses

A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday

UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Grizzly injures two people south of Cody; Wyoming Game and Fish investigating

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people recreating south of Cody on Saturday, Oct. 15 were injured by a grizzly bear, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the area while the other was transported via ambulance, Game and Fish said in a release on Monday.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Aircraft mechanic Marvin Robinson earns prestigious Charles Taylor Award

CASPER, Wyo. — For nearly half a century, Marvin Robinson has worked on airplanes at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport, in that time demonstrating an aptitude for mechanics that put him in rarified company. On Saturday, he was recognized for his excellence with the prestigious Charles Taylor Award — the highest honor the Federal Aviation Administration can give to an airplane mechanic.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Harmful algae blooms confirmed in Casper’s Lake McKenzie

CASPER, Wyo. — Harmful cyanobacterial blooms have been confirmed in Lake McKenzie, the City of Casper said on Friday. Casper Parks staff contacted the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality in late September after discovering algae-like substances in Lake McKenzie, the city said. The lake was sampled on Oct. 5 and a bloom advisory was issued on Oct. 12, according to the Wyoming DEQ.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
CASPER, WY

