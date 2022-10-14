The Newark Police Department is searching for two women who assaulted an employee at the ShopRite on Springfield Avenue Monday night. The two suspects entered the store and were approached by an employee as they tried to leave the supermarket without scanning some oftheir items at the checkout. “When the employee confronted both women, they threw a water bottle at her and punched her in the face and head,” Newark Police Department Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspects returned the items they did not scan and left with the items they purchased. They drove away traveling westbound on The post Shoplifters assault worker at Newark ShopRite appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO