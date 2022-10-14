Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation
A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
Fatal collision in Aberdeen Township remains under investigation
ABERDEEN — A fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dirt bike that took place in Aberdeen Township on the evening of Oct. 14 is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 15. The deceased individual has been identified as Clifford Walton,...
Gas station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy
A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy.
HEROES: Passing Responders Assist Injured Driver, 83, Passenger, 88, In Wyckoff Rollover
An 83-year-old driver who was trapped in her overturned car was helped by a passing off-duty firefighter and police officer -- both from out of town -- while her 88-year-old passenger climbed out on his own following a crash in Wyckoff, authorities said. The upstate New York couple were hospitalized...
Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police
A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
Shoplifters assault worker at Newark ShopRite
The Newark Police Department is searching for two women who assaulted an employee at the ShopRite on Springfield Avenue Monday night. The two suspects entered the store and were approached by an employee as they tried to leave the supermarket without scanning some oftheir items at the checkout. “When the employee confronted both women, they threw a water bottle at her and punched her in the face and head,” Newark Police Department Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspects returned the items they did not scan and left with the items they purchased. They drove away traveling westbound on The post Shoplifters assault worker at Newark ShopRite appeared first on Shore News Network.
Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally
A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep
Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
midjersey.news
October 14, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Officials say that around 6:45 a.m. a Capital Health Medic unit was involved in an accident at Prospect Street and Bellevue Avenue with entrapment. The paramedic was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert. Trenton Fire Department responded to the scene for extrication, TEMS and additional paramedics were called to the scene to treat the injured. Trenton Police is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toddler Rescued, Driver Nearly Impaled By Fence Post In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash: PHOTOS
A toddler was rescued and a driver nearly impaled by a fence post in a rollover crash near a Hunterdon County cemetery on Friday, Oct. 14, authorities said. The City of Lambertville Fire District #1 responded to the scene on Rt. 29 near the Holcomb Riverview Cemetery in Delaware Township just before 3:20 p.m., the district said.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for possessing stolen watch in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man was sentenced for being in possession of a stolen watch in Sparta Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Charles G. Anderson, 22, of Freehold Township was sentenced on October 6 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange.
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0