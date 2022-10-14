SEATTLE — One of the things I love about postseason baseball is that they introduce the entire team before each game — the entire team: players, coaches, support staff. This means that when the Seattle Mariners played their first home playoff game in 7,667 days on Saturday, clubhouse assistant Chris DeWitt and head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson and batting practice pitcher Nasusel Cabrera, among others, lined up along the first baseline to have their names announced to a crowd of 47,690 just bursting at the seams with anticipation. It wasn't quite the ovation Luis Castillo or Scott Servais or Cal Raleigh received, but so many of the people who helped to take a team from trivia answer to American League Division Series were cheered by a fan base that was waited patiently — or not patiently, but forced to wait anyway — for 21 years to do so.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO