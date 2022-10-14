ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Grippo’s Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in snack pack are being recalled

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods Inc. is recalling its Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in the 24-count snack pack because of possible “improper cleaning procedures,” the company said Friday evening.

The Cincinnati-based company that is “the Official Chip of the Cincinnati Reds” said the packages in question have a “use by” date of Jan. 16, 2023. The product codes will fall between:

◊ 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35 3 1011 22:00 or

◊ 14 3 1012 22:01 and 14 3 1012 02:00

The products, distributed in Cincinnati, “have the potential to be adulterated because of improper cleaning procedures,” the company said in a news release shared as a public service by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on behalf of the maker of Grippo’s chips.

Thirty-nine of the 260 boxes produced are unaccounted for, the company said.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician.

All product involved in this recall can be returned to Grippo Foods, Inc, 6750 Colerain Ave., in Cincinnati.

Customers or suppliers with any questions or concerns can contact the company at 513-923-1900 or customerservice@grippos.com.

Comments / 10

Iknowmytruths
1d ago

If they wanna recall grippos, they should recall them for always filling the bag up a quarter of the way but then wanna charge an arm and leg for them.

Reply(1)
5
 

