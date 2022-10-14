Read full article on original website
jmu.edu
Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022
The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
WUSA
Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
californiaexaminer.net
Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Rockbridge County vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro hosts Rockbridge County in week eight.
WHSV
Augusta County Circuit Court enters partnership with JMU
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that his office has entered a partnership with the James Madison University’s Department of History and the JMU Libraries to support the Histories along the Blue Ridge project. Histories along the Blue Ridge is...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle football crushes Charlottesville 58-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle HS football team dominated Charlottesville Saturday afternoon winning 58-0 on homecoming. The Patriots improve to 5-1. Watch the highlights here:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
HPD hosts 20th SWAT Competition
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The best training is hands-on experience. SWAT Teams from around the commonwealth came to the Valley to compete in the 20th SWAT Competition. Not only is it a time to hone response skills, but it’s also a time to see how each SWAT Team compares.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
jerryratcliffe.com
Bennett: ‘When it comes to recruiting, I don’t sell a lot of fluff’
CHARLOTTE — When it comes to recruiting, Tony Bennett goes by an old Howard Cosell mantra. He tells it like it is. Prospects seem to like Bennett’s honest approach. Even the ones that got away talk about how the Virgina coach is a straight shooter. “I’m not a...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
Augusta Free Press
Updated VDOT road construction, maintenance schedule for Western Virginia
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
WHSV
Bridgewater ensembles to perform at homecoming concert
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music during the annual Homecoming Concert.
Police: Eight people shot in Harrisonburg
WHSV
Local man first to cross the finish line in inaugural Harrisonburg Half Marathon
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the race drew crowds from all over the country, the first person to cross the finish line in the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon was a man born and raised in the Valley. Over 800 runners took on the 13.1-mile trek beginning and ending at Westover...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Greater Shenandoah chapter of AFSP holds Out of the Darkness walk
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of the Darkness walk Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park. This walk is the chapter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “Hopefully something we do or donate will help prevent another...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
