Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
It’s Not All Cold!!
For those who are NOT ready for the cold yet, we do have a few days of warmth in the forecast. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the work week for a few days, with Thursday through Saturday being the big standouts!!
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
WDSU
Cold front!
Weak cold front moves through overnight with slightly cooler drier air moving into our area. Highs Saturday will be in low-mid 80s. A Little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday, less humid and breezy. Highs will be near 80. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances begin to go up Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Right now it's looking mostly sunny, breezy and less humid Friday. Tropical storm Julia in the Caribbean is looking better organized. It is forecast to intensify and become a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WBBJ
Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely
We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.
A weak cold front will bring showers and storms this morning
Rain is in the forecast a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms move in along a cold front. After the rain, we’re looking for things to improve as the skies clear and humidity begins to lower through the day.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early next week shows a warm up & returning rain chances
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking another cool (cold for some) night before we head into a mild Sunday afternoon. While we'll trend a bit warmer to start next week, we still have decent rain chances looking to return by the middle of the coming week.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Large parts of Wisconsin could see a snowier than normal winter, according to AccuWeather's long-range forecast
With temperatures expected to dip across Wisconsin this weekend as a cold front moves in from Canada, it may be time to get out flannels and turn on the furnace, but what about breaking out snow shovels?. Not yet, despite a few expected flakes in northern Wisconsin Friday morning. Most...
KAAL-TV
Cold Start, Warmer Weekend Otherwise
Saturday will be the warmer day of the two, but it will come with a potential, hard freeze to start the day. You will want extra time heading to any early morning plans, but we will have our warmest day for the next week or so afterwards. We cool off on Sunday, but also don’t cool off nearly as much as the mornings ahead.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Friday morning forecast
Forecast: Any early showers exit east by about 7 AM. For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are possible into the start of next week. As for temperatures, expect a cooling trend with highs in the low 60s on Monday... 50s by Tuesday.
Temps to warm up after frosty weekend
Bright sunshine and seasonal fall temperatures will give way to a little rain by the end of the workweek. Next week will start with abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid-60s through Thursday, when a chance of rain begins and continues into Friday. The workweek’s warmer temps follow a...
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Cold blast to bring record-breaking temperatures to large part of U.S. this week
A cold blast could bring record freezing temperatures to more than 60 million people across the country this week. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect as far west as Colorado, into the Northeast and south to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 35 degrees and colder...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Say Widespread Cooldown expected to Continue in Midwest
Forecasts said another widespread cooldown and cold air breeze are expected in the Midwest, helping to alleviate the warm to hot weather. The cold air temperature is forecasted to feel until next weekend. The uncomfortable feeling of warm temperature caused residents to use more air conditioning. Also, warm weather and...
Comments / 0