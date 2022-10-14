ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

It’s Not All Cold!!

For those who are NOT ready for the cold yet, we do have a few days of warmth in the forecast. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the work week for a few days, with Thursday through Saturday being the big standouts!!
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Cold front!

Weak cold front moves through overnight with slightly cooler drier air moving into our area. Highs Saturday will be in low-mid 80s. A Little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday, less humid and breezy. Highs will be near 80. Nice weather continues into Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances begin to go up Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front moves our way. Right now it's looking mostly sunny, breezy and less humid Friday. Tropical storm Julia in the Caribbean is looking better organized. It is forecast to intensify and become a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday in Nicaragua.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBBJ

Windy and Dry This Week with Frost and Freeze Likely

We started off with a few showers and storms to the southern part of the region but since then they have cleared out. Now we’re seeing some sunshine and windy conditions but storms should return in the next few hours. They should continue overnight and into the early morning hours as temps drop into the 50’s and 60’s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Cold Start, Warmer Weekend Otherwise

Saturday will be the warmer day of the two, but it will come with a potential, hard freeze to start the day. You will want extra time heading to any early morning plans, but we will have our warmest day for the next week or so afterwards. We cool off on Sunday, but also don’t cool off nearly as much as the mornings ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Any early showers exit east by about 7 AM. For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are possible into the start of next week. As for temperatures, expect a cooling trend with highs in the low 60s on Monday... 50s by Tuesday. 
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Temps to warm up after frosty weekend

Bright sunshine and seasonal fall temperatures will give way to a little rain by the end of the workweek. Next week will start with abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid-60s through Thursday, when a chance of rain begins and continues into Friday. The workweek’s warmer temps follow a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Narcity

BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow

B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Say Widespread Cooldown expected to Continue in Midwest

Forecasts said another widespread cooldown and cold air breeze are expected in the Midwest, helping to alleviate the warm to hot weather. The cold air temperature is forecasted to feel until next weekend. The uncomfortable feeling of warm temperature caused residents to use more air conditioning. Also, warm weather and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy