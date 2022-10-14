Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Disappointed Biden searches for new gas price message as midterm elections loom
President Joe Biden and top administration officials are seeking to downplay the decision from OPEC+ to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels after steadily decreasing domestic gas prices boosted the president and Democrats' electoral odds heading into the midterm elections.
Biden huddles with economic team after worse-than-expected inflation report
President Joe Biden met with members of his economic team this morning as September's worse-than-expected inflation report poses new headaches for the White House.
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Biden pays extra for tacos at LA food stop
US President Joe Biden shelled out nearly four times the asking price when he stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles on Thursday. Biden, who entered the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, snagged two quesadillas and six tacos for the group, including chicken quesadillas for himself.
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice
A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
‘Never been more optimistic in my life’: President Biden talks inflation, hope for Oregonians in Portland speech
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 400 people filled the East Portland Community Center Saturday afternoon to hear President Joe Biden give a speech on how inflation is impacting prescription drug costs. President Biden took the podium at around 12:30 p.m. He talked about lowering costs for American families, primarily seniors.
Washington Examiner
Biden's inflation disaster
President Joe Biden deserves an "F" for economic policy, especially policy on inflation . The Federal Reserve is at war against inflation . But it is losing. The September consumer price index report released last week offered a shockingly bad number. In spite of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, inflation is rising, not falling.
President Biden Speaks Out on MAGA Republicans, "Unfair" Tax Code
President Joe Biden became the seventh United States President to be interviewed on iconic one-hour CBS News show, 60 Minutes, where he spoke out about MAGA Republicans and the "unfair" federal tax code.
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
Biden designates new national monument to kick off 4-day swing through Western states
President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado on Wednesday as part of a four-day trip that includes stops in California and Oregon as he looks to promote his domestic policy agenda less than four weeks before the midterm elections. Shortly after arriving, Biden made his first national monument designation by signing...
Watch President Biden give his Portland speech on lowering costs for Americans: Video
President Joe Biden is in Portland, and his only public appearance of his two-day visit is his midday speech at East Portland Community Center about his administration’s efforts to reduce prescription drug costs and other ways he’s trying to tame the cost of living. Here’s how to watch...
President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek
President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
Biden economic adviser touts Inflation Reduction Act, blames Putin for high cost of food
Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse touted the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was to blame for the high cost of food following the release of September's inflation numbers. CNN's "State of the Union" host Dana Bash pressed Rouse on September's inflation numbers...
Biden's surgical strikes
In the final stretch before midterm elections, President Biden is flexing his executive authority, with targeted trips on Air Force One and White House decrees to boost key demographic groups. The big picture: Since passing a pair of transformative bills this summer, Biden has been using executive actions to motivate...
Comments / 0