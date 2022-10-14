ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 8 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 14

Welcome back to week eight of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Penn Cambria: 42Richland: 49QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Berlin-Brothersvalley: 62Conemaugh Township: 13QTR: FINAL Central: 38Bedford: 35QTR: FINAL Selinsgrove: 38Hollidaysburg: 28QTR: […]
HIGH SCHOOL

