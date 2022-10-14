Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Sportsbeat: Week 8 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 14
Welcome back to week eight of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Penn Cambria: 42Richland: 49QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Berlin-Brothersvalley: 62Conemaugh Township: 13QTR: FINAL Central: 38Bedford: 35QTR: FINAL Selinsgrove: 38Hollidaysburg: 28QTR: […]
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Oct. 14-15
The eighth week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Oct. 14-15 sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
WUSA
Game of the Week: Robinson vs. Lake Braddock
Robinson Secondary School takes on the Lake Braddock Bruins. Both schools are in Virginia.
Section 1 girls soccer: Here are the 2022 tournament seedings and brackets
After an exciting regular season, the playoffs are back. Section 1 released its 2022 tournament seedings and brackets Monday. The games are set to begin with a handful of teams in action on Wednesday, followed by a full slate of first-round games Friday. Arlington (Class AA), Albertus Magnus (Class A), Irvington (Class B) and Tuckahoe...
Comments / 0