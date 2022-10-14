Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Bus Mechanics Avoid Strike in Orange County
Orange County bus service was operating on a mostly normal schedule Monday, thanks to an 11th-hour agreement between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing 150 maintenance employees to resume contract talks. Orange County had been bracing for a bus strike as OCTA maintenance employees broke off contract...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 1,329 New COVID Infections, 15 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848. The official number reported each day is believed to be...
mynewsla.com
OC’s COVID-19 Metrics Hold the Line
Orange County’s COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations remained about the same as last week as 29 more fatalities were recorded, with most of them occurring last month, according to data obtained Friday from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The fatalities boosted the overall death toll to 7,488. Seven...
mynewsla.com
New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire In Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility’s negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands in Hemet. “Edison negligently, recklessly...
mynewsla.com
Death of Person in Palmdale Area Under Investigation
Authorities Monday were investigating the death of a person in the Palmdale area. The death was reported about 7:35 a.m. near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Bernstein High School Student Hospitalized Due to Possible Drug Overdose
A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
mynewsla.com
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Palmdale Woman, 36
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Palmdale. Julia Myvanwy Jones was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 5200 block of Entrar Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jones...
mynewsla.com
LASD Lieutenant Files Court Papers Against County, Sheriff Over Dog Death
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant, the latest of several department members to claim to be a whistleblower over wrongdoing within the department, filed court papers Monday against the county and Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Lt. Joseph Garrido’s still unofficial Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation, civil...
mynewsla.com
Four People Shot During Family Argument In Lancaster
Four people were shot and wounded this evening in Lancaster during what was reportedly a family argument. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita Apartment complex in the 44200 block of 20th East Street East, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacques Morano and a news photographer at the scene.
mynewsla.com
At Least 2,800 Customers Without Electricity in Marina del Rey
At least 2,800 customers in the Marina del Rey area were without electricity Saturday, a utility spokesperson told City News Service. The outage occurred at about 8:30 a.m., according to Lourdes Rodriguez of the Department of Water and Power. Full restoration was expected between 1:30 and 2 p.m., Rodriguez said.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Heads into Weekend in State of Uncertainty Amid Scandal
The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Quell Small Fire at Metal Plating Facility
Firefighters in Sun Valley Sunday knocked down a small fire within a container at a metal plating facility, which was held in check by the structure’s fire sprinkler system, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 6:59 a.m. to 9939 N. Glenoaks Blvd., where they used a hand-held fire extinguisher...
mynewsla.com
Harris to Participate in LA Area Reproductive Rights Event, DNC Fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to participate in what her office described as a “moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights” at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for...
mynewsla.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames in a sixth-floor unit in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead on Freeway in the West Adams District of L.A.
A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Former HR Director Alleges Firing Tied to Speaking Out on Behalf of Employees
A former human resources director for a Commerce company is suing his ex-employer, alleging he was wrongfully fired in August because of his age and race as well as in retaliation for his repeated warnings to management of his employment safety, wage and hour and sexual harassment concerns. Paul Espinosa’s...
mynewsla.com
Perris Donation Scam Prompts Warning from Authorities
Three teenagers in Perris were caught allegedly soliciting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral that Riverside County sheriff’s officials said Friday was bogus, warning the public not to fall prey to similar scams. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall said that the juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 17,...
mynewsla.com
Three Children Burned While Playing with Fireworks in Moreno Valley
Three children were burned Friday while playing with fireworks at a Moreno Valley apartment complex, leading to emergency treatment for all of the victims. The youths suffered injuries shortly after 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Day Street, near Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s and fire departments.
Comments / 0